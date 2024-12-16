The Dubai Press Club (DPC)todaylaunched the first phase of the Dubai Content Creators Programme, a newinitiative aimed at equippingemerging talent and content creators with advanced skills to create impactful digital content.The first phase marked the start of the Economic Content Creators Programme, organised in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Economyfrom 16 December 2024, to 8 January 2025. The three-week programme, ledby prominent experts and renownedfinancial media organisations,seeks to provide emerging media talent with training to enhance economic literacy within the fast-evolving digital landscape, equipping them with the latest trends in economic reporting. The programme commenced with a session featuringHis Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, who emphasised the importance of such training initiatives in equipping participants with the skills to create specialised content.He also highlighted the growing need for impactful content that keeps up with the rapid changes in today’s world, particularly in the economic field. Content creators must have a solid understanding of the tools and techniques required to deliver accurate, objective, and impactful messages, His Excellency noted. HE Abdullah bin Touq Al Marrisaid that under the guidance of the UAE’s leadership,the country iscommitted to supporting the development of the media sector. “The UAE has established specialised zones with world-class infrastructure, advanced technologies, and flexible regulations, positioning it as a regional hub for leading global media organisations,” he said. He added: “The Ministry of Economy recognises the importance of providing accurate and reliable economic data as the backbone of professional content that enhances economic literacy among the community. The Ministry is also keen on collaborating with content creators by providing them with trustworthy and reliable data.” His Excellency concluded: “The launch of the Economic Content Creators Programme reflects the strategic partnership between the Ministry of Economy and the Dubai Media Council. It marks an important step in fostering innovation and creating a media environment that keeps pace with rapid economic developments locally and globally.The Ministry of Economy considers media organisations essential partners in showcasing the UAE’s economic strengths, development efforts, and rapid transformations, while providing accurate insights into the national economy.” Empowering Content Creators Her Excellency Mona Al Marri, President of Dubai Press Club, expressedher gratitude to the UAE Ministry of Economy for its support and commended the efforts of His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri and his team in enriching the programme. She praised the Ministry's collaborative approach, highlighting its commitment to achieving the UAE’s strategic goals across sectors. “Content creation focused on economic topics is vital for improving financial literacy within communities, ultimately contributing to a more resilient and sustainable economy,” Her Excellency stated. “Such content fosters a deeper understanding of key issues that impact our daily lives, from personal financial choices to the macroeconomic policies that shape the future of nations. The demand for credible and comprehensive content on economic matters has never been more urgent, especially as the world navigates complex challenges like inflation, volatile financial markets, and transformative technologies reshaping global economies,” Al Marri said. The Economic Content Creators Programme emphasises accuracy and reliability as the foundation for creating high-quality content.The impact and success of such content depends on precise data, objective analysis, and credible sources to maintain audience trust. The programme focuses on simplifying complex economic topics and encourages creativity, helping content creators deliver information in clear and innovative ways that appeal to a wider audience, including non-specialists. The programme also highlights the role of modern technology, including artificial intelligence, and the importance of mastering data management to create dynamic and specialised content. Additionally, it underscores the importance of audience engagement, encouraging content creators to meet audience needs through clear and simplified explanations or more detailed analyses. Maryam Al Mulla, Acting Director of Dubai Press Club, said, “We launched the Dubai Content Creators Programme with a focus on economics in its first phase, reflecting Dubai’s status as a global economic powerhouse and its vision to rank among the world’s top three urban economies by 2033. This programme reflects Dubai’s role as a leading destination for trade, tourism, and investment and underscores the vital role media and content creators play in advancing Dubai’s development journey and achieving its ambitious future goals.” Comprehensive Training Sessions Mahfoudha Abdullah, Specialist, Media Talent Development at Dubai Press Club, said theEconomic Content Creators Programme agenda features a series of comprehensivelectures and workshops. The sessions will cover key topics such as the fundamentals of successful economies, navigating economic myths versus realities, the impact of artificial intelligence on enhancing visual content, and the balance between trending topics and objective analysis in specialised economic content creation. The Dubai Content Creators Programmereflects DPC’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of media talent and ensuring they are equipped to produce professional content that aligns with Dubai’s strategic vision for the future.