Dubai Chambers has successfullyorganisedrecently six legal workshops both in-person and onlineto enhance the ability of companies operating in the emirate to comply with key laws and regulations governing various business sectors.

The six workshops attracted more than 283 participants from the private sector, who gained valuable insights on topics including legal requirements for cybersecurity;the licensing and regulation of virtual assets; UAE Labour Law; intellectual property (IP) and artificial intelligence (AI);updates to Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA) regulations; and corporate governance.

The first workshop was organised in partnership with United Trademark and Patent Services and explored the intersection of artificial intelligenceand intellectual property,with a focus on theownership and protection of AI-generated creations. The second webinar, organised in collaboration with KPMG Lower Gulf, addressed the latest SCA regulations relating to internal controls, corporate governance, and risk management for public joint-stock companies in the UAE.

Hosted in cooperation with Kreston ME Consulting and Galadari Advocates & Legal Consultants, the third workshop discussed theregulatory cybersecurity requirements and legal implications of non-compliance, providing businesses with strategies to align with the Dubai Cybersecurity Strategy. The fourthsession, which was held in partnership with Governance Dynamics and Watson Farley & Williams (Middle East),focused on corporate governance, risk, and compliance, highlighting their integration for enhanced business resilience and ethical conduct.

The fifth workshop was held in collaborationwith Fragomen UAE and Gateley UK(DMCC Branch) anddelved into UAE employment law, covering visa requirements, recruitment, and essential employment aspects.The sixth webinar was held in partnership with legal firm Afridi & Angell andexamined the licensing and regulation of virtual asset businesses in Dubai, with a focus on the role of the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority and best practices in compliance.

The workshops were arranged as part of Dubai Chambers' commitment to fostering a thriving business environment. By offering valuable expertise and effective tools to navigate legal complexities, Dubai Chambers aims to enhance the competitiveness of companies, support their growth, and promote the adoption of best practices.