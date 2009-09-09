Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that it has awarded the contract for the Dubai Metro Blue Line project to a consortium of three leading Turkish and Chinese companies: MAPA, LIMAK, and CRRC. The project, which spans 30 kilometres and includes 14 stations, is valued at AED20.5 billion. His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced the launch of the Dubai Metro Blue Line project during a press conference held at the One&OnlyZa’abeel Hotel. The event was attended by the heads of the consortium companies: Mehmet Nazif Gunal, Chairman of the Board MAPA, Nihat Özdemir, Chairman of the Board LIMAK, Liu Gang, Chairman CRRC, along with senior RTA officials, including Abdul Muhsen Ibrahim Younes Kalbat, CEO of the Rail Agency; Ahmed Al Kaabi, Executive Director of Finance; and Saeed Al Marri, Director of Contracts and Procurement. Al Tayer said the launch of the Dubai Metro Blue Line project embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to prioritise infrastructure development as a cornerstone of Dubai’s comprehensive growth. It also reflects the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance of the UAE. “The project builds on the remarkable success of the Dubai Metro since its inauguration on 9 September 2009. As the backbone of Dubai’s transportation network and the preferred choice for residents and visitors, the Dubai Metro now accommodates over 850,000 riders daily and has transported nearly 2.5 billion riders since its launch. It currently accounts for 60% of all public transport users in the emirate,” Al Tayer said. “The new Blue Line aligns with the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, reinforcing Dubai’s vision to become the world’s best city to live in. It offers sustainable and flexible public transport solutions that enhance mobility for residents and visitors, elevate quality of life, and strengthen Dubai’s position as a global hub for events and activities. The Blue Line also supports urban planning initiatives like the 20-Minute City, ensuring that over 80% of services are accessible within a 20-minute commute, while promoting transit-oriented development (TOD).” He further highlighted that the project underscores Dubai’s commitment to advancing infrastructure development to meet the needs of population and urban growth, foster integration between various public transport modes, and support the city’s aspirations as a future-ready metropolis. International Tender Al Tayer added: “The consortium selected for the Blue Line project was chosen through an international tender process that attracted five alliances comprising 15 leading global companies specialising in metro systems and infrastructure. These alliances submitted detailed technical and financial proposals, with three consortia advancing to the final stage. After a thorough evaluation process, the contract was awarded to a consortium led by MAPA from Turkey, in partnership with LIMAK and CRRC. MAPA and LIMAK will oversee civil works, while CRRC will handle rail systems.” Connecting Metro Lines Al Tayer explained that the Dubai Metro Blue Line will cover a total length of 30 kilometres, comprising 15.5 kilometres of underground tracks and 14.5 kilometres of elevated tracks, with 14 stations along the route. The line includes three interchange stations: Al Khor on the Green Line, Centrepoint on the Red Line, and International City (1). A signature architectural station will be constructed in Dubai Creek Harbour, serving as a highlight of the project. Additionally, the Blue Line will feature Dubai Metro’s first-ever crossing over Dubai Creek via a 1,300-meter bridge. “The new line ensures seamless connectivity and integration between Dubai Metro's Red and Green Lines through two routes. The first route starts at Al Khor Interchange Station on the Green Line in Al Jaddaf, passing through Dubai Festival City, Dubai Creek Harbour, and Ras Al Khor, before reaching International City (1), an interchange station. From there, it continues to International City (2) and (3), Dubai Silicon Oasis, and ends at Dubai Academic City. This 21-kilometre route includes 10 stations and features a mix of underground and elevated tracks.The second route begins at Centrepoint Interchange Station on the Red Line in Al Rashidiya, passing through Mirdif and Al Warqaa to the interchange station at International City (1). This 9-kilometre route comprises four stations.The project also includes the construction of a train depot in Al Ruwaiyah 3,” Al Tayer added. Economic Returns Al Tayer stated: “Investment in infrastructure is a key driver of economic growth for cities worldwide. The Blue Line project of Dubai Metro is projected to yield AED2.60 in economic, social, and environmental benefits for every dirham invested by 2040. The total benefits of the project are expected to exceed AED56.5 billion by 2040, driven by savings in time, fuel consumption, reduced accident-related fatalities, and lower carbon emissions.” The Blue Line is anticipated to reduce traffic congestion on key road corridors by 20% and boost the value of land and properties surrounding its stations by up to 25%. It will also offer direct connectivity between Dubai International Airport and key areas along the route, with travel times ranging from 10 to 25 minutes. Furthermore, the line will connect Dubai’s fifth urban centre, Dubai Silicon Oasis, ensuring that all major urban hubs in the city are integrated into the metro network. Notably, the Blue Line will be the first transport project in Dubai to comply with platinum-grade green building standards, setting a new benchmark for sustainable urban development, Al Tayer further said. Iconic Station Al Tayer added: “The Blue Line includes an iconic station at Dubai Creek Harbour, distinguished by its unique architectural design that embodies Dubai’s forward-thinking vision. Designed by the globally renowned firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM)—creators of landmarks such as Burj Khalifa, the Olympic Tower in New York, and the Sears Tower in Chicago—the station harmonises with the modern urban character of the surrounding residential and commercial towers.Spanning 10,800 square metres, the station is designed to accommodate 160,000 passengers daily, with an anticipated 70,000 daily users by 2040. Additionally, the Blue Line will feature International City (1), the largest underground interchange station in the metro network. Covering over 44,000 square metres, this station will have the capacity to handle 350,000 passengers daily, significantly enhancing connectivity across the metro system.”