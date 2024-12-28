Fitness Enthusiasts Engage In Yoga And Sound Meditation At Hatta Winter Festival #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Fitness Enthusiasts Engage In Yoga And Sound Meditation At Hatta Winter Festival
(23 December 2024)

  

The Hatta Winter Festival, organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, provided participants with a peaceful retreat through its gentle yoga and sound meditation session, one of the many unique community-focused events held during the festival.

Nestled against the breathtaking backdrop of Hatta Dam, the session offered a 90-minute journey into relaxation and mindfulness. Attendees embraced the calming atmosphere, guided by an expert instructor who combined gentle yoga movements with sound meditation to foster a profound sense of inner peace and harmony.

The session, organised in collaboration with 700 Padel and Fitness Hub and TechnoGym, reflects the festival’s commitmentto offering visitors unique experiences. It alsohighlights Hatta as a one-of-a-kind destination for outdoor fitness and adventure.

A secondgentle yoga and sound meditation session is scheduled for 28 December 2024 at 4PM, providing participants another chance to experience relaxation amidst Hatta’s picturesque landscape.Those interested in joining any of the festival’s fitness activities can register through the 700 Padel and Fitness Hubapp to secure their spot.

The Hatta Winter Festival, a key highlight of the Hatta Winter initiative, continues at Leem Lake until 12 January 2025, featuring a vibrant line-up of activities that celebrate creativity, fitness, and adventure.

