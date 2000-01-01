The second week of the Economic Content Creators Programme, organised by the Dubai Press Club with the support of the Ministry of Economy, featured expert-led lectures and workshops on crafting engaging stories and understanding the global economic landscape, including the influence of financial and monetary policies on local economies. Maryam Al Mulla, Acting Manager of the Dubai Press Club, expressed her appreciation for the high-quality professional and knowledge-driven content provided during the workshops and sessions in the first two weeks of the training programme. She noted that these efforts reflect the initiative’s core objective of equipping digital content creators—especially those in the economic field—with the tools needed to produce impactful, high-quality content. Al Mulla further said: “The Dubai Press Club remains committed to enhancing the skills and competencies of content creators. Through our knowledge programmes, we aim to provide participants with the professional and technical expertise needed to excel in the job market. This initiative also seeks to strengthen the role of content creators in advancing the media landscape and boosting their global competitiveness.” The second week began with a session on photography essentials, led by Mohammed Boosh, Production Manager at Edraak Media. The session focused on photography as a vital element of digital content, covering basics, lighting techniques, and practical training to enhance visual storytelling. Impactful reporting Another session titled Mastering Economic Journalism for Content Creators, featuring Editor-in-Chief Lubna Fawaz and Senior Correspondent Nada Abdel Salam, highlighted the history and impact of economic journalism, key attributes for creators, and essentials for producing professional, ethical reports.The session also discussed effective storytelling techniques to simplify economic news for greater digital audience engagement. Impact of crises The training programme's second week included a lecture by Dr. Rania Aitani, Assistant Professor of Finance at Murdoch University Dubai, titled Analysing Global Economic Trends and Their Impact on Local Economies. The lecture examined the drivers of economic growth, global monetary and fiscal policies, and the impact of crises such as the 2008 mortgage crisis and COVID-19. It also explored global market influences on local economies and the role of technological innovation in economic transformation. Additionally, Khalid Al Jabri, an economic content creator, led a workshop titled ‘How to Increase Your Income as a Content Creator’. The workshop focused on income sources in content creation, strategies for maximising income, criteria for successful content, best practices for dealing with advertisers, and types of content that can serve as income sources. Art of digital storytelling The programme also included a session titled The Art of Digital Storytelling: Research and Simplifying Complex Information, presented in collaboration with Edraak Media Academy. The session featured content creators Ahmed Alsabouni, Content Creator, Edraak Media, and Raef Yousef, Content Manager at the academy. The session focused on storytelling techniques to simplify complex economic information, create compelling narratives, and develop a unique voice. It covered research methods, message clarity, creative writing, and crafting distinctive digital content. Participants practiced turning economic data into relatable stories. Mahfoudha Abdullah, Specialist in Media Talent Development at Dubai Press Club, said:“The training programme is designed to impartdiverse knowledge and skills that add genuine value to content creators in the economic field. Professionals in this field need to have a high level of specialised skills to turn numbers and statistics into engaging and accessible content. Simplifying complex information is key to producingcompelling economic content and enhancing its reach and impact.” She expressed her gratitude to the organisations and partners contributing to the programme, which has been specifically tailored to meet the requirements of the participating content creators. She added: “Dubai Press Club’s partnerships support our efforts to empower content creators and help them acquire world-class skills. By equipping talented professionals with the latest media tools and technologies, we seek to realise the vision of our leadership to nurture a new generation of professionals capable of enriching and leading the media sector. This initiative aims todrive excellence across various platforms, including print, digital, visual, and emerging media sectors.”