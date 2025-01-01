Dubai is one of the fastest-growing cities on the planet. Dubai's resident population is approximately 3.82 million. It's important to note that Dubai's active daytime population is significantly higher, exceeding 4.5 million. This increase is due to the daily influx of commuters from neighboring emirates and a substantial number of tourists. The city's population has experienced rapid growth over the past few decades, driven largely by economic expansion and an influx of expatriates seeking employment opportunities. More than 90% of Dubai's population consists of expatriates. Any growing city needs a large infrastructure to meet the needs of the community. This is where HomeCare maids steps in. For 44 years, HomeCare has been helping thousands of families find the right household help. Hiring a full-time maid and obtaining a visa is a breeze. The company assists in hiring professionally trained home help for all cleaning requirements. HomeCare provides the best cleaning services in Dubai - 24 hours a day and 7 days a week, throughout Dubai. The entire team of house cleaning workers are friendly and punctual and their objective is to get the job done professionally in the shortest possible time. HomeCare offers the following advantages over any other company in the industry. Transparent Pricing Secure payment and real-time updates. No hidden fees. Hassle-Free Setup Turnkey job with all paperwork taken care of. No stress. Free Transportation Your maid arrives at your door. No logistics needed. Dubai is home to an incredibly diverse population, with residents from over 200 nationalities living and working in the city. This remarkable demographic variety is largely due to Dubai's status as a global business hub, its thriving economy, and its welcoming policies for expatriates. The expatriate community makes up more than 90% of the population, while Emirati nationals account for around 10%. This multicultural environment has made Dubai a vibrant and cosmopolitan city. HomeCare’s‘Direct Sponsorship’ service offers the following step-by-step options to hire help of your chosen nationality. Explore Maids Explore CVs and videos of maids in and outside the UAE. Connect Talk to maids you like and see if they’re the right fit. Sign & Pay Send WhatsApp to finalize and pay online. The HomeCare website offers answers to Frequently Asked Questions. You can also download the mobile App to stay in regular touch from your mobile phone. HomeCare provides professional maids for households and businesses, offering reliable and verified staff with years of experience. A clean office and work environment boosts the productivity and efficiency of the workers. You are judged by the environment and place you are living in See tens of testimonials from current and past clients on the website. You can trust HomeCare to meet all your specific home care and cleaning requirements.