The “Yad Al Khair” Committee under the Rental Disputes Center in Dubai has received a donation of AED 3 million from the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment. The donation reflects the spirit of solidarity and humanity prevailing in the UAE, and aims to promote social cohesionaims to resolve certain humanitarian cases and release individuals detained for rental judgment execution due to their inability to pay. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of the Dubai Land Department, expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Rental Disputes Center and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment for their significant role in supporting social causes. He commended the establishment's contribution of AED 3 million to the "Yad Al Khair" Committee, which helps stabilise relations between landlords and tenants, ensuring the sustainability of Dubai's real estate environment. Saleh Zaher Al Mazrouei, Director-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, highlighted that the establishment's contributions reflect the directives of its leader, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to fulfil its humanitarian mission. The initiatives are part of broader plans to extend all possible assistance to community members and strengthen cooperation with other entities to expand the reach of charitable and humanitarian work, ensuring stability and prosperity for families while contributing to the development of the nation. Judge Abdul Qader Mousa Mohammed, Chairman of the Rental Disputes Center, also expressed his heartfelt thanks to the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Establishment for their generous support. He emphasised that the donation demonstrates the establishment’s commitment to improving lives and promoting social justice. He stated, “We deeply value the generous support received, which reflects the establishment’s dedication to social responsibility, an integral part of the UAE’s societal fabric. Their charitable efforts aim to foster a cohesive and stable community, reinforcing social solidarity and security across Dubai.” On the role of such charitable assistance in alleviating the burdens on families affected by rental disputes, the Chairman added, “The Rental Disputes Center, while serving as a judicial body to enforce the law, also upholds humanitarian values. We carefully assess cases of those facing financial hardships and determine the most deserving humanitarian cases based on transparency. Donations provided to the 'Yad Al Khair' Committee help rectify these situations, offering a renewed sense of hope and enabling families to regain their normal lives, fostering social unity and support.” Ahmed Khalfan Al Mansoori, Board Member of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, stated that this donation aligns with ongoing efforts to support underprivileged groups and ensure a dignified life for them. He added that the initiative also reinforces social and humanitarian initiatives that promote community cohesion and enhance quality of life. The donation aims to help families struggling to comply with rental judgment executions due to financial difficulties by settling disputes amicably and offering financial aid to those in need.