Mastering SEO
(7 January 2025)

  

I created this AI prompt in ChatGPT.

“I want to learn SEO. Create a 30-day roadmap to guide a beginner like me from zero to hero.”

ChatGPT said:

Here’s a 30-day beginner-friendly roadmap to learning SEO. It’s structured to build your knowledge and skills progressively:

Week 1: Understanding SEO Basics

Day 1: Introduction to SEO

Learn what SEO is and why it’s important.

Understand the key components: On-page SEO, Off-page SEO, and Technical SEO.

Read Google’s SEO Starter Guide.

Day 2: Search Engines

Learn how search engines work: crawling, indexing, and ranking.

Understand the difference between organic and paid search.

Day 3: Keywords

Introduction to keyword research and its importance.

Use tools like Google Keyword Planner or Ubersuggest to explore keywords.

Day 4: Competitor Analysis

Learn how to analyze competitors’ websites using tools like SEMrush or Ahrefs.

Identify what’s working for them.

Day 5: Content Basics

Understand what makes SEO-friendly content.

Study the importance of user intent and how to write content that answers queries.

Day 6: On-Page SEO Basics

Learn about title tags, meta descriptions, headers, and content optimization.

Practice creating SEO-friendly titles and descriptions.

Day 7: Review Week 1

Review what you’ve learned.

Explore real-world examples and try optimizing a simple webpage or blog post.

Week 2: Mastering On-Page SEO

Day 8: Content Optimization

Dive deeper into content optimization techniques like keyword placement, density, and readability.

Day 9: Image Optimization

Learn how to optimize images for SEO (alt tags, compression, file names).

Day 10: Internal Linking

Study the importance of internal links and practice linking related pages.

Day 11: Mobile SEO

Understand mobile-first indexing and test a website’s mobile-friendliness using Google’s tool.

Day 12: User Experience (UX)

Learn how page speed, layout, and design impact SEO.

Use tools like Google PageSpeed Insights.

Day 13: Structured Data

Introduction to schema markup and rich snippets.

Day 14: Review Week 2

Optimize an existing webpage using the principles learned.

Week 3: Off-Page SEO and Technical SEO

Day 15: Link Building Basics

Understand backlinks, their importance, and how to build them ethically.

Day 16: Guest Posting

Learn how guest posting can help SEO and find opportunities in your niche.

Day 17: Social Signals

Study how social media engagement influences SEO.

Day 18: Site Structure

Learn about the importance of a logical site structure and URL optimization.

Day 19: Technical SEO Basics

Explore robots.txt, sitemaps, and canonical tags.

Day 20: Tools for Technical SEO

Practice using tools like Screaming Frog or Google Search Console for audits.

Day 21: Review Week 3

Conduct a mini SEO audit of a website.

Week 4: Advanced Topics and Implementation

Day 22: Local SEO

Learn how to optimize for local searches and Google My Business.

Day 23: Analytics

Get familiar with Google Analytics and Google Search Console.

Learn how to track traffic, performance, and rankings.

Day 24: Voice Search Optimization

Study the growing impact of voice search and how to optimize for it.

Day 25: SEO for E-commerce

Learn strategies for optimizing e-commerce websites.

Day 26: Core Web Vitals

Understand what Core Web Vitals are and their role in ranking.

Day 27: Staying Updated

Follow leading SEO blogs (Moz, Ahrefs, Search Engine Journal) to keep up with changes.

Day 28: Advanced Link Building

Explore outreach strategies and tools like BuzzSumo for finding link opportunities.

Day 29: Build Your Portfolio

Start your SEO project by optimizing your blog, website, or a client’s site.

Day 30: Final Review and Next Steps

Review everything you’ve learned.

Set goals for the next 3-6 months.

Join an SEO community to network and learn (e.g., Reddit, LinkedIn groups).

Author

Sharad Agarwal, Founder of GuestPosts.biz

