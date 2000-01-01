I created this AI prompt in ChatGPT. “I want to learn SEO. Create a 30-day roadmap to guide a beginner like me from zero to hero.” ChatGPT said: Here’s a 30-day beginner-friendly roadmap to learning SEO. It’s structured to build your knowledge and skills progressively: Week 1: Understanding SEO Basics Day 1: Introduction to SEO Learn what SEO is and why it’s important. Understand the key components: On-page SEO, Off-page SEO, and Technical SEO. Read Google’s SEO Starter Guide. Day 2: Search Engines Learn how search engines work: crawling, indexing, and ranking. Understand the difference between organic and paid search. Day 3: Keywords Introduction to keyword research and its importance. Use tools like Google Keyword Planner or Ubersuggest to explore keywords. Day 4: Competitor Analysis Learn how to analyze competitors’ websites using tools like SEMrush or Ahrefs. Identify what’s working for them. Day 5: Content Basics Understand what makes SEO-friendly content. Study the importance of user intent and how to write content that answers queries. Day 6: On-Page SEO Basics Learn about title tags, meta descriptions, headers, and content optimization. Practice creating SEO-friendly titles and descriptions. Day 7: Review Week 1 Review what you’ve learned. Explore real-world examples and try optimizing a simple webpage or blog post. Week 2: Mastering On-Page SEO Day 8: Content Optimization Dive deeper into content optimization techniques like keyword placement, density, and readability. Day 9: Image Optimization Learn how to optimize images for SEO (alt tags, compression, file names). Day 10: Internal Linking Study the importance of internal links and practice linking related pages. Day 11: Mobile SEO Understand mobile-first indexing and test a website’s mobile-friendliness using Google’s tool. Day 12: User Experience (UX) Learn how page speed, layout, and design impact SEO. Use tools like Google PageSpeed Insights. Day 13: Structured Data Introduction to schema markup and rich snippets. Day 14: Review Week 2 Optimize an existing webpage using the principles learned. Week 3: Off-Page SEO and Technical SEO Day 15: Link Building Basics Understand backlinks, their importance, and how to build them ethically. Day 16: Guest Posting Learn how guest posting can help SEO and find opportunities in your niche. Day 17: Social Signals Study how social media engagement influences SEO. Day 18: Site Structure Learn about the importance of a logical site structure and URL optimization. Day 19: Technical SEO Basics Explore robots.txt, sitemaps, and canonical tags. Day 20: Tools for Technical SEO Practice using tools like Screaming Frog or Google Search Console for audits. Day 21: Review Week 3 Conduct a mini SEO audit of a website. Week 4: Advanced Topics and Implementation Day 22: Local SEO Learn how to optimize for local searches and Google My Business. Day 23: Analytics Get familiar with Google Analytics and Google Search Console. Learn how to track traffic, performance, and rankings. Day 24: Voice Search Optimization Study the growing impact of voice search and how to optimize for it. Day 25: SEO for E-commerce Learn strategies for optimizing e-commerce websites. Day 26: Core Web Vitals Understand what Core Web Vitals are and their role in ranking. Day 27: Staying Updated Follow leading SEO blogs (Moz, Ahrefs, Search Engine Journal) to keep up with changes. Day 28: Advanced Link Building Explore outreach strategies and tools like BuzzSumo for finding link opportunities. Day 29: Build Your Portfolio Start your SEO project by optimizing your blog, website, or a client’s site. Day 30: Final Review and Next Steps Review everything you’ve learned. Set goals for the next 3-6 months. Join an SEO community to network and learn (e.g., Reddit, LinkedIn groups). Author Sharad Agarwal, Founder of GuestPosts.biz