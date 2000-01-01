|
I created this AI prompt in ChatGPT.
“I want to learn SEO. Create a 30-day roadmap to guide a beginner like me from zero to hero.”
ChatGPT said:
Here’s a 30-day beginner-friendly roadmap to learning SEO. It’s structured to build your knowledge and skills progressively:
Week 1: Understanding SEO Basics
Day 1: Introduction to SEO
Learn what SEO is and why it’s important.
Understand the key components: On-page SEO, Off-page SEO, and Technical SEO.
Read Google’s SEO Starter Guide.
Day 2: Search Engines
Learn how search engines work: crawling, indexing, and ranking.
Understand the difference between organic and paid search.
Day 3: Keywords
Introduction to keyword research and its importance.
Use tools like Google Keyword Planner or Ubersuggest to explore keywords.
Day 4: Competitor Analysis
Learn how to analyze competitors’ websites using tools like SEMrush or Ahrefs.
Identify what’s working for them.
Day 5: Content Basics
Understand what makes SEO-friendly content.
Study the importance of user intent and how to write content that answers queries.
Day 6: On-Page SEO Basics
Learn about title tags, meta descriptions, headers, and content optimization.
Practice creating SEO-friendly titles and descriptions.
Day 7: Review Week 1
Review what you’ve learned.
Explore real-world examples and try optimizing a simple webpage or blog post.
Week 2: Mastering On-Page SEO
Day 8: Content Optimization
Dive deeper into content optimization techniques like keyword placement, density, and readability.
Day 9: Image Optimization
Learn how to optimize images for SEO (alt tags, compression, file names).
Day 10: Internal Linking
Study the importance of internal links and practice linking related pages.
Day 11: Mobile SEO
Understand mobile-first indexing and test a website’s mobile-friendliness using Google’s tool.
Day 12: User Experience (UX)
Learn how page speed, layout, and design impact SEO.
Use tools like Google PageSpeed Insights.
Day 13: Structured Data
Introduction to schema markup and rich snippets.
Day 14: Review Week 2
Optimize an existing webpage using the principles learned.
Week 3: Off-Page SEO and Technical SEO
Day 15: Link Building Basics
Understand backlinks, their importance, and how to build them ethically.
Day 16: Guest Posting
Learn how guest posting can help SEO and find opportunities in your niche.
Day 17: Social Signals
Study how social media engagement influences SEO.
Day 18: Site Structure
Learn about the importance of a logical site structure and URL optimization.
Day 19: Technical SEO Basics
Explore robots.txt, sitemaps, and canonical tags.
Day 20: Tools for Technical SEO
Practice using tools like Screaming Frog or Google Search Console for audits.
Day 21: Review Week 3
Conduct a mini SEO audit of a website.
Week 4: Advanced Topics and Implementation
Day 22: Local SEO
Learn how to optimize for local searches and Google My Business.
Day 23: Analytics
Get familiar with Google Analytics and Google Search Console.
Learn how to track traffic, performance, and rankings.
Day 24: Voice Search Optimization
Study the growing impact of voice search and how to optimize for it.
Day 25: SEO for E-commerce
Learn strategies for optimizing e-commerce websites.
Day 26: Core Web Vitals
Understand what Core Web Vitals are and their role in ranking.
Day 27: Staying Updated
Follow leading SEO blogs (Moz, Ahrefs, Search Engine Journal) to keep up with changes.
Day 28: Advanced Link Building
Explore outreach strategies and tools like BuzzSumo for finding link opportunities.
Day 29: Build Your Portfolio
Start your SEO project by optimizing your blog, website, or a client’s site.
Day 30: Final Review and Next Steps
Review everything you’ve learned.
Set goals for the next 3-6 months.
Join an SEO community to network and learn (e.g., Reddit, LinkedIn groups).
Author
Sharad Agarwal, Founder of GuestPosts.biz