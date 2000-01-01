Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Welcomes 2025 With Literary And Music Evenings In January #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Welcomes 2025 With Literary And Music Evenings In January
(11 January 2025)

  

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library is preparing to welcome 2025 with a lineup of literary, poetry, and musical evenings in January; with the participation of elite writers, creators, and musicians. This comes as part of its sustainable strategy to promote the cultural and knowledge sector over the next fifty years.

The first of these events is a poetry evening entitled “She, the poet”. This event will feature poems about love, pride, description, and sentimental poems, alongside a unique oud performance. It will also be attended by some of the most prominent contemporary poetic voices in the Arab region, who will present renowned poetry collections and poems.

In January, the library will host a group of Arab and foreign writers and creatives who have written works in languages ​​other than their mother tongue in an evening entitled “Literary Bridges: A Dialogue of Cultures”. The event will shed light on cross-border literary creativity, discuss the challenges faced by writers in expressing their ideas, and the cultural impact of these works in deepening cultural communication between societies. Furthermore, it will include readings of selected works from key literary works, discussions about the writers’ experiences in writing in other languages, as well as reviewing the role of translation in reaching a global audience. The evening will conclude with a book signing ceremony that reflects the diversity of cultures and ideas.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library is also collaborating with Dubai National Theatre and Sharqiat Choir to present an artistic evening about Al Rahbani musical theatre, entitled “A Night With the Rahbani”. Set to showcase Al Rahbani’s pioneering experience in blending Lebanese music, poetry, and theatrical performance, the event will discuss the importance of musical theatre, its cultural role, and ways to develop it to meet the tastes and aspirations of new generations. The event highlights a selection of Al Rahbani Brothers’ popular works with Fairuz, including the film “The Ring Seller” and the play “The Moon Bridge”, which combined drama and music in an innovative style that blended authenticity and modernity.

Since its establishment, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library has been leading efforts in spreading knowledge, promoting creativity, and supporting the cultural movement locally and regionally. To do this, the library organises and hosts programs and events throughout the year to meet the interests of all community members.

Those interested to learn more about the library’s events in January or throughout the year, must visit the MBRL website www.mbrl.ae, and follow its social media channels.

email print
 

