His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has approved the 2024 results of the Dubai Government Customer and Employee Happiness Indices. His Highness also released the findings of the Mystery Shopper survey. The report, issued annually by the Dubai Government Excellence Programme (DGEP), part of the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai, revealed that Dubai government entities achieved an average customer happiness rating of 93.8%, an employee happiness rating of 86.7%, and a Mystery Shopper score of 95.8%. Commending the achievements, Sheikh Hamdan said: “Under the vision and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai continues to set new global standards in public service excellence. These achievements are a testament to the dedication and drive of our government teams, ensuring we meet and exceed the expectations of the people we serve. This focus has firmly positioned Dubai as a global leader in innovative and customer-centric governance. The outstanding results in 2024 are a testament to the strength of our commitment to continuous improvement and excellence in service delivery.” Recognising top performers His Highness directed the DGEP team to continue enhancing assessment mechanisms by integrating customer and employee feedback with institutional evaluations, enhancing inclusivity and alignment with the categories of the Government Excellence model. The results will be unveiled at the Dubai Government Excellence Program award ceremony. This approach ensures the achievements outlined in the report serve as a foundation for continued progress, with public insights shaping future advancements in service delivery. The top performing government entities in customer happiness for 2024 were Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (98.75%), followed by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (97.01%) and the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (96.99%). In employee happiness, the highest-ranked entities were the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment(96.7%), Awqaf Dubai (96.2%), and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs - Dubai (95.3%). HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed said: “I congratulate the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment for achieving the highest scores in both the Customer and Employee Happiness Indices. The team’s ability to consistently rank among the top three for three consecutive years reflects its sustained commitment to delivering high-quality services while fostering an environment where employees and customers feel valued. I also congratulate the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department for excelling in customer happiness, and Awqaf Dubai and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs-Dubai for their outstanding performance in employee happiness. These accomplishments exemplify the values of excellence and service that define the Government of Dubai.” The 2024 Mystery Shopper survey, which recorded an average happiness score of 95.8%, plays a fundamental role in assessing the quality of government services across multiple touchpoints, including service centres, call centres, websites, and mobile applications. Its findings offer actionable insights that help drive ongoing improvements and ensure operational excellence across government entities. The Government of Dubai Customer and Employee Happiness Indices were compiled using an advanced online platform that tracks and compares performance. This platform provides in-depth insights, enabling government entities to identify areas for improvement and strategically target efforts to enhance service quality. The 2024 results mark the 20th anniversary of these surveys, celebrating two decades of consistent progress in enhancing governance and service delivery. Over this period, the findings from the three studies—Customer Happiness, Employee Happiness, and Mystery Shopping—have helped consolidate Dubai’s position as a global leader in government excellence, showcasing its proactive and competitive approach to achieving world-class standards. World-class services His Excellency Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Chairman of the Dubai Government Excellence Programme, said: “Serving and bringing happiness to people is a top priority in government work, as reflected in the positive impressions of citizens, residents, and visitors, positioning Dubai alongside leading global cities. In this era of data-driven decision-making, which represents the future wealth of governments, Dubai has pioneered the use of precise insights to monitor engagement and enhance services. We remain committed to advancing the government ecosystem, enabling entities to excel in delivering innovative, world-class services that exceed expectations while strengthening the agility and resilience of the public sector." New areas of development Dr. Hazza Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Excellence and Government Services Sector and Coordinator General of the DGEP, “The Customer Happiness Index, Employee Happiness Index, and Mystery Shopper survey achieved record-breaking results in 2024, reflecting our unwavering commitment to continuous development. Moving forward, we will leverage these insights to empower government entities to innovate further in service delivery while refining happiness measurement methodologies to integrate actionable feedback into institutional practices. These efforts will enhance performance, elevate satisfaction levels among customers and employees, and reinforce Dubai's position as a global leader in excellence and public services.” Eman Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of Assessments and Studies at the General Secretariat of The Executive Council said: "By benchmarking our methodologies against global best practices, we have prioritised the delivery of excellence and innovation in the design and conduct of studies, ensuring precise insights into the perspectives of the Government of Dubai’s customers and employees. This approach empowers government entities to cultivate a positive work environment, deliver pioneering, world-classservices, and create integrated and innovative experiences, advancing Dubai’s vision of becoming the world’s happiest city."