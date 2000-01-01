His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council, reviewed the Economic Security Center of Dubai’s strategy for 2025-2030. The new strategy aims to strengthen Dubai’s economic stability and progress by identifying investment opportunities, anticipating and addressing economic risks, and safeguarding society against economic crimes, reinforcing Dubai’s status as a global economic hub. His Highness reviewed the strategy during a meeting with His Excellency Lieutenant General Talal Belhoul Al Falasi, Chairman of the Economic Security Center of Dubai, His Excellency Faisal bin Sulaitin, CEO of the Center, and members of its Board. During the meeting, His Highness was briefed on the strategy’s objectives, which align with Dubai’s broader economic vision outlined inthe Dubai Economic Agenda D33. The strategy emphasises proactive measures to safeguard Dubai’s achievements and ensure sustainable growth by mitigating potential economic risks. His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum praised the efforts of the Economic Security Center of Dubai and its critical role in combating diverse forms of harmful economic practices. He also commended the Center’s contributions to safeguarding Dubai’s economy through its comprehensive services. “Dubai has built a global reputation as a leader in trade and business, underpinned by its stable environment and rigorous efforts to combat financial crimes. Our vision remains clear: to preserve Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation and opportunity while maintaining the highest standards of economic security,” His Highness said. “Dubai will continue to inspire the world with its resilience, ambition, and dedication to earning the trust of its partners through proactive solutions that drive growth and success.” The new strategy focuses on six key pillars, including predicting economic risks, fostering economic foresight and development, combating economic crimes, strengthening strategic partnerships, preparing for future challenges, and encouraging community engagement in economic security. The strategy also outlines key indicators, including sustainability, economic growth, compliance monitoring, and efforts to combat corruption, money laundering, and terrorism financing. It further addresses measures to monitor economic crises and negative trends, emphasising both preventive actions and post-event oversight. His Excellency Lieutenant General Talal Belhoul Al Falasi expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed for his continuous support. He said that the leadership’s vision and guidanceinspire the Center to ensure Dubai remains a benchmark for global economic excellence. He also highlighted the Center’s commitment to adopting advanced technologies, enhancing training initiatives, and proactively mitigating risks to maintain a secure environment for business and investment. His Excellency Faisal bin Sulaitinsaid that the new strategy represents a key milestone in bolstering Dubai’s economic growth. The strategy introduces a forward-looking framework aimed at enhancing the city’s economic resilience and fostering sustainable development. He highlighted that the strategy reflects a strong commitment to transparency, accountability, and adaptability, with a focus on leveraging advanced technologies, promoting cross-sector collaboration, and implementing proactive measures to ensure Dubai remains a trusted global destination for investment. The Economic Security Center of Dubai plays a pivotal role in raising economic awareness, offering specialised studies, recommendations, and training programmes. It collaborates with regional and international organisations and participates in global financial and economic councils. The Center also combats harmful economic activities, including corruption, fraud, money laundering, and terrorism financing, ensuring legal proceedings are carried out in coordination with the judiciary to safeguard Dubai’s economic stability.