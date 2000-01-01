Mr. Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Dubai-based retailer 'Union Coop', emphasized that UAE President 'HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan', has taken a pivotal step in declaring the year '2025' as the "Year of Community." This initiative plays a key role in fostering social cohesion among members of society, as social solidity is the solid foundation for achieving stability and national prosperity.

He added: "At Union Coop, we firmly believe that a strong and cohesive community is the cornerstone upon which the future of a nation is built. By promoting social awareness and fostering strong relationships among individuals of various backgrounds, social cohesion becomes the optimal path to ensuring a bright and inspiring environment for future generations."

Mr. Al Hashemi commended the wise vision of the UAE leadership, which consistently promotes care for others, regardless of their circumstances or categories, through its national initiatives. This reflects the noble humanitarian values that distinguish the UAE leadership. He reaffirmed Union Coop's persistent commitment to enhance its programs and community initiatives aimed at serving all segments of society, addressing their diverse needs, and providing all forms of support to achieve the goals and vision of the "Year of Community."