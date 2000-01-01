Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the UAE’s largest Islamic bank, is excited to introduce its latest campaign “Dream Bigger”, that rewards customers when they save more by increasing their deposits in their DIB Current or Savings Account. The possibility to earn rewards does not end here, customers who conduct Foreign Currency transaction also get the opportunity to be rewarded. Prizes worth up to AED 3 million are up for grabs. The four-month promotion will reward two grand prize winners with up to AED 1 million each, alongside 200 additional customers with cash rewards of AED 5,000 each. This initiative reinforces DIB’s ongoing commitment to delivering value-driven banking solutions that reward customer loyalty and trust, making everyday banking more rewarding. The campaign is designed for both new and existing Retail Banking (Individual) and Business Banking customers, offering them the chance to grow their savings while being rewarded for their financial commitment. Customers can qualify for the draw by increasing their average Current or Savings Account balance by AED 10,000, earning an entry into the draw or performing a foreign currency transaction of AED 10,000 or more, securing additional chances to win. Sanjay Malhotra, Chief Consumer Banking Officer at Dubai Islamic Bank, said: “At DIB, our relentless commitment to customers drives us to continuously enhance their banking experience with value-driven solutions that enrich their financial journey. This campaign reflects our strong devotion to building meaningful relationships, rewarding customer loyalty, and encouraging prudent financial management. By offering life-changing rewards, we aim to inspire our customers to take proactive steps in growing their wealth and achieving their long-term aspirations with confidence. By providing such opportunities, DIB remains a trusted partner in helping customers achieve their financial aspirations while enhancing their overall banking journey”. Through this campaign, Dubai Islamic Bank continues to reinforce its position as a leading financial institution, committed to delivering innovative and rewarding banking experiences. The ‘Dream Bigger’ Campaign not only reflects the bank's dedication to customer-centric solutions but also highlights its focus on fostering financial empowerment and long-term prosperity. For more information about this unmissable promotion, and how to participate, please visit www.dib.ae