The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library organised an exceptional poetry evening entitled 'She, The Poet', featuring a constellation of prominent contemporary poetic voices in the Arab region, and live musical performances on the oud and violin. The event supports the library's vision and strategy to promote poetry, the Arabic language, and art in cultural circles. The evening kicked off with Emirati poet Amal Al-Sahlawi's emotional poems on patience, pain, and love. On the other hand, Tunisian poet Amani Al-Zaibi addressed the themes of creativity and existence in her poems, combining symbolism with lively poetic language. As for the Syrian poet Qamar Al-Jassem, she expressed her feelings towards Arab identity through emotional depth and contemplation on human relations. The last performance for the evening was by the Sudanese poet Rawda Al-Haj, who depicted complex human emotions such as homeland, loss, and female identity, in a simple yet powerful poetic style. Her poems shed light on women's suffering and discussed the conflict between their social image and their emotions. During the evening, composer Wassim Jaloul performed a musical piece on the violin that he composed especially for this evening. The piece's title, "The Lighthouse", was inspired by the library's slogan "We are building a lighthouse of knowledge, culture, and creativity,". With a large turnout, the evening was attended by critics, poets, academics, and intellectuals, who were delighted with the poems and musical performances. Finally, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library honoured the participants, and thanked them for enriching the cultural scene, wishing them continued excellence in their careers. Since its establishment, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library has sought to stimulate passion for knowledge among individuals, especially the youth, and to support the Arabic language and poetry. To do this, the library organises literary and poetry evenings and workshops that nurture cultural communication between individuals.