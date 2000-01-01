His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Deputy Prime Ministerand Minister of Defence of the UAE, attended a graduation ceremony at the Dubai Police Academy held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.The event witnessed the 32nd cohort of male cadets, comprising 62 students,and the 5th cohort of female cadets,consisting of 17 students, turning out in full regalia as they marked the official completion of their training programme at the academy's parade ground today. The ceremonywas attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council; His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Inc.; His Excellency Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai; His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; and His Excellency Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior; along with several ministers, heads of government entities, military and police leaders, members of the diplomatic corps, dignitaries, and families of the graduates. Upon His Highness Sheikh Hamdan’s arrival at the academy's grandstand, the national anthem was played, followed by an inspection of the graduating cadets. The ceremony officially began with a recitation from the Holy Quran. With His Highness Sheikh Hamdan in the audience, the graduates came up with ascintillating display of their capabilities as they marched by in crisp formation. The parade featured a stirring routine with the cadets forming a likeness of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, expressing their gratitude for his visionary leadership and relentless support for the nation's youth across all sectors. The tribute coincided with the announcement of 2025 as the ‘Year of the Community’ under the theme ‘Hand in Hand,’ reinforcing the leadership's vision for a cohesive and prosperous society.The graduates' military skills, high levels of physical fitness, and unwavering discipline were all on display during the parade. His Highness Sheikh Hamdan, accompanied by His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; and Brigadier Dr Sultan Abdul Hamid Al Jamal, Director of Dubai Police Academy, honoured the top-performing graduates. His Highness awarded the outstanding cadets medals of excellence, congratulating them on their achievements, and wishing them all success in serving the nation and community with distinction. Collective oath The ceremonial handover of the academy flag followed, with the 32nd cohort passing it on to the 33rd cohort. The occasion was marked by a solemn collective oath to uphold the values and honour of Dubai Police. Before the parade concluded, the graduates swore an oath of allegiance to the UAE and its President, pledging to uphold the constitution and laws of their homeland, and to safeguard its national security while remaining steadfast in their duty under all circumstances. Commemorative photographs Acommemorative photo sessionfollowed with His Highness Sheikh Hamdan interacting with the graduates and members of the second edition of the Police Innovation and Leadership Diploma (PIL), the region's first specialised security diploma. The PIL programme aims to enhance the professional and practical capabilities of participants, updating their knowledge and skills in accordance with global security trends. The initiative reinforces the UAE's and Dubai's leadership’s accent onproviding security education and training of the highest international standards. Brigadier Dr Sultan Abdul Hamid Al Jamal, Director of Dubai Police Academy, delivered a speech highlighting the academy's continuous efforts, under the direct supervision of His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, to prepare a distinguished cadre of officers capable of addressing security challenges and safeguarding the UAE and allied nations. “Today's graduates contribute to the UAE's remarkable journey of success, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, whose visionary leadership empowers Emiratis, recognising that the youth are the nation's true wealth,” he said. Inspiring leadership Brigadier Al Jamaladded:“At Dubai Police, we draw inspiration from the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who described His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as ‘the brother and leader who has inspired generations and established an exceptional leadership model rooted in wisdom and dedication.’ This year's ceremonysought to highlight this theme, harmoniously blendingartistic expression with deep respect for our extraordinary leadership.” His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police and Chairman of the Academy's Board of Directors, extended his congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. HE Lt. Gen. Al Marri also congratulated the graduates and their families, commending their impressive graduation parade and their tribute to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.“The announcement of 2025 as the ‘Year of the Community’ reaffirms the leadership's commitment to social cohesion, preserving Emirati culture, and fostering unity – an essential foundation for a strong and resilient nation capable of overcoming challenges and achieving aspirations,” he said. Emphasising that the graduation event marks a significant milestone in the academy's history, he said that it helps solidifies its reputation as a leading institution in police and security training. “This new cohort of graduates represents a valuable addition to Dubai Police and will play a crucial role in strengthening national security efforts. Their responsibility is greater than ever before, as they are entrusted with safeguarding the nation's stability and prosperity,” he added. HE Al Marri also expressed his gratitude to the academy's faculty members for their unwavering dedication to providing a world-class educational and training environment, and to the graduates' families for their continuous support throughout their educational journey.