His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, presided over the swearing-in ceremony of a number of new judges at the Rental Disputes Center and Dubai Courts. The event was held at Za’abeel Palace. His Highness welcomed the 12 new judges, highlighting their important role in upholding justice and providing effective solutions to rental and joint property disputes. He stressed the judiciary’s crucial contribution to strengthening the stability of the real estate market and promoting a flexible, secure investment environment in Dubai. His Highness emphasised the UAE's commitment to delivering exceptional judicial services that protect the rights of all parties in accordance with global legal best practices. The ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, and Chairman of the Dubai Judicial Council; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Ports and Borders Security Council. The swearing-in ceremony was also attended by His Excellency Essam Issa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of Dubai; His Excellency Eng. Marwan bin Ghalita, Director General of the Land Department; His Excellency Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed, Chairman of the Rental Disputes Center, Dubai; His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Al-Sabousi, Secretary-General of the Dubai Judicial Council, and several senior officials and judges. The newly appointed judges expressed their pride and gratitude for the leadership's trust, pledging to uphold the highest standards of justice and integrity at the Rental Disputes Center and Dubai Courts. They reaffirmed their commitment to applying the law impartially, safeguarding the rights of all parties, and contributing to Dubai's vision of becoming a global leader in legal excellence. His Excellency Judge Abdulqader Mousa Mohammed, Chairman of the Rental Disputes Center, praised the leadership's commitment to developing the judiciary and providing a stable legal environment. Highlighting efforts to improve rental dispute resolution, he expressed confidence that the new judges will further enhance service standards and delivery of justice. The Chairman also expressed gratitude to HH Sheikh Mohammed for his continuous support, which has been crucial in improving the Center’s services and fostering trust in Dubai's real estate market.