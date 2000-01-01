Hamdan Bin Mohammed Meets With Hazza Bin Zayed In Al Ain #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Hamdan Bin Mohammed Meets With Hazza Bin Zayed In Al Ain
(31 January 2025)

  

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE,and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, met with His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region.

The meeting, which took place in Al Ain,discussed key topics and initiatives aimed at advancing the UAE’s comprehensive and sustainable development across various sectors. Discussions also focused on accelerating efforts to realise the leadership’s vision for the future and ensure continued growth and long-term prosperity.

The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; and His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications and Director General of the Dubai Crown Prince's Office.

