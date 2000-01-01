His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, met with Laurent Freixe, CEO of Nestlé S.A., the world’s largest food and beverage company. The meeting was held in His Highness’s office in Dubai.

During the meeting, His Highness highlighted the UAE and Dubai’s commitment to strengthening partnerships with leading global companies and the significant opportunities created by the country’s infrastructure expansion and ambitious growth initiatives for expanding their business, reach and operations in the region. His Highness noted that the UAE’sstrategic growth plans and its focus on fostering innovation, excellence and advanced technology adoption continue to make it a destination for investment, talent and innovation.

Sheikh Maktoum emphasised thatpartnerships with leading global companies like Nestlé play a key role in achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 to double the city’s GDP and establish it as one of the world’s top three urban economies.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; His Excellency Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Director General of the Department of Finance; His Excellency Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC; and His Excellency Hesham Al Qassim, CEO of Wasl Asset Management Group.