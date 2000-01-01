Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai,Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), attended the opening ceremony of UAE-Kuwait Week in Dubai at Emirates Towers. The event is organised by the UAE Ministry of Economy in collaboration with Dubai Culture and Dubai Chambers, in partnership with the Consulate General of Kuwait, and celebrates the strong ties between the two nations. UAE-Kuwait Week, held from 3-4 February, aims to strengthen economic and cultural ties between the two nations. The event brings ministers, senior officials, and leaders from major Emirati and Kuwaiti companies together. In his opening speech, His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, highlighted the event’s role in fostering long-term partnerships between the UAE and Kuwait. He reaffirmed the deep ties between the two nations, recalling the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum: “The love for Kuwait and its people is engraved in our land, hearts, and history.” His Excellency Dr. Al Zeyoudi highlighted the significant milestones achieved in trade and investment between the UAE and Kuwait, emphasising the event’s role as a key platform for further collaboration. “Hosting UAE-Kuwait Week in Dubai reflects the ongoing positive developments in our relations, which align with the ‘We the UAE 2031’ and ‘Kuwait 2035’ visions for sustainable development and economic prosperity,” he said. He also underscored the strength of non-oil trade between the UAE and Kuwait, which reached AED50 billion ($13.6 billion) in 2024, marking a 9% increase from the same period in 2023. Mutual investments between the two nations totalled approximately AED20 billion ($5.44 billion) by the end of 2022. Strengthening Economic Ties Ziad Al Najem, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Commerce in Kuwait, reaffirmed the strong trade and investment ties between the UAE and Kuwait, emphasising that the UAE remains one of Kuwait’s largest global trading partners. He attributed the steady growth in trade exchange to well-planned economic policies and bilateral cooperation. He said that Kuwait-UAE trade relations exemplify Arab integration, built on a 150-year history of shared interests, and underscored the importance of further strengthening these ties to support development and economic diversification in both nations. Al Najem highlighted the expansion of Kuwaiti investments in the UAE, particularly in real estate, services, financial investments, and tourism, which led to establishing the first Kuwaiti Business Council in the region under Dubai Chamber nine years ago. He also pointed to the role of Emirati investments in Kuwait’s economic growth, particularly in the maritime and air transport sectors, with 122 weekly flights ensuring continued economic integration. He also added that several bilateral agreements were recently signed within the Kuwait-UAE Joint Higher Committee, covering key sectors such as communications, cybersecurity, and information technology.A double taxation avoidance agreement was also established to facilitate the movement of goods, services, and capital. Enhancing Cooperation Prospects His Excellency Mohammed Ali Rashed Lootah, Director General of Dubai Chambers, said that UAE-Kuwait Week serves as a key platform for identifying bilateral opportunities. “UAE-Kuwait Week enhances economic prospects and fosters investment and trade cooperation between the UAE and Kuwait business communities, supporting sustainable development and creating promising opportunities and fruitful partnerships.” He added that Dubai Chambers is committed to supporting the growth of Kuwaiti investors in Dubai, noting that 145 Kuwaiti companies joined the Dubai Chamber of Commerce in 2024, bringing the total number of active Kuwaiti companies registered with the Chamber to 776—an increase of 5.6% compared to 2023. HE Lootah also invited Kuwaiti digital startups to showcase their innovations and connect with global investors at Expand North Star 2025, the world’s largest gathering of startups and investors. Dubai Digital Economy Chamber will host the event in October. With a focus on building long-term partnerships in priority sectors, UAE-Kuwait Week will feature numerous bilateral meetings between business leaders and private-sector officials. Participating Kuwaiti ministries and entities include the Kuwait Ports Authority; the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters; the Public Authority for Industry; the Ministry of Public Works; the Ministry of Commerce and Industry; the Ministry of Finance; the Kuwait Investment Authority; the Ministry of Information; the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; the Ministry of Oil; the Kuwait Banking Association; the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority; and the National Fund for Small and Medium Enterprise Development. An accompanying exhibition at the event features more than 25 entities representing leading companies and SMEs, with cultural and heritage displays showcasing traditional arts and crafts. Major Kuwaiti banks and companies include the National Bank of Kuwait; Kuwait Flour Mills and Bakeries Company; Janus Henderson; Al Hashemiya Dates Company; Kuwait Airways; Jazeera Airways; Air Arabia; Abyat Furniture; Imtiaz; Waves; Coffee App; Dalal Al Mulla Law Firm; Doctor Company; Agility; Pioneers; and Memento Coffee are participating. UAE-Kuwait Week will also showcase inspiring SME success stories from both countries, highlighting the factors contributing to their success. In addition, a conference will facilitate ideas exchange and cooperation in government practices and sustainable development, focusing on investment in key sectors such as energy, renewable energy, financial services, real estate, logistics, transportation, tourism, hospitality, and food trade.