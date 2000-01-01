His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, met with His Excellency Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan, on the first day of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid welcomed Sharif and his delegation, reaffirming the historical ties between the UAE and Pakistan and their mutual commitment to advancing bilateral relations across various sectors. During the meeting, both officials discussed ways to enhance cooperation, particularly in economics, development, and other mutually beneficial sectors. The meeting, which was attended by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum,President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Excellency Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit; Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and His Excellency Talal Belhoul Al Falasi, President of Dubai's State Security Department, highlighted the importance of strengthening global cooperation and coordination to develop unified approaches for tackling challenges and anticipating future opportunities—key themes at the heart of the WGS agenda. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum expressed his appreciation for the Prime Minister’s participation at WGS, which serves as a vital global platform for shaping the future of governance and formulating policies that align with the aspirations of people worldwide. Sharif, in turn, expressed his gratitude for the UAE’s steadfast support to Pakistan, particularly in the development sector. He lauded the UAE’s success in government policy development, describing it as a model for both the region and the world. He emphasised his commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across various fields to promote mutual development and prosperity. Sharif also praised WGS for its role in bringing together global leaders and decision-makers to share insights and expertise that can enhance government performance and foster solid international partnerships, ultimately working towards a better future for all. WGS 2025, which kicked off on Tuesday in Dubai, convenes over 30 heads of state and government, more than 80 international and regional organisations and 140 government delegations. Its agenda features 21 global forums exploring major future trends and transformations, over 200 interactive sessions with more than 300 prominent speakers—including presidents, ministers, experts, thought leaders, and decision-makers—and over 30 ministerial meetings and roundtables attended by more than 400 ministers. The Summit will also publish 30 strategic reports in partnership with its international knowledge partners. Under the theme “Shaping Future Governments,” the summit runs until 13 February.