His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with His Excellency Andrzej Duda, President of Poland, on the sidelines of the first day of the World Governments Summit (WGS) 2025. The Summit, which began on Tuesday, runs until 13 February under the theme ‘Shaping Future Governments’. The meeting discussed bilateral relations and economic cooperation between the UAE and Poland. The two leaders explored opportunities to strengthen ties, with Poland’s participation at WGS 2025 serving as anopportunity to advance global government partnerships and promote the exchange of expertise in government innovation. HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum said that the World Governments Summit serves as a key global platform for driving collaboration among nations across vital sectors, with the aim of shaping a better future for societies worldwide. His Highness reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to sharing its expertise in government modernisation while drawing on successful international experiences. This approach reinforces global partnerships, supports efforts to address emerging challenges, and creates new opportunities for sustainable development and prosperity. The President of Poland praised the UAE’s efforts in showcasing global experiences and expertise through the WGS, which brings together government leaders from around the world to exchange ideas and knowledge. He commended the Summit’s role in fostering constructive international cooperation. The meeting was attended by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Media Council; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Chairman of the World Governments Summit Organisation; and Her Excellency Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation. WGS 2025 convenes more than 30 heads of state and government, over 80 international and regional organisations, and 140 government delegations. The Summit’s agenda features 21 global forums addressing key future trends and transformations, over 200 interactive sessions with more than 300 prominent speakers—including presidents, ministers, experts, thought leaders, and decision-makers—and over 30 ministerial meetings and roundtables attended by more than 400 ministers. Additionally, the Summit will launch 30 strategic reports in collaboration with its international knowledge partners.