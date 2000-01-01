Dubai Investments Signs 2 Key MOUs As Part Of MoIAT’s Regional Industrial Partnership #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Dubai Investments Signs 2 Key MOUs As Part Of MoIAT’s Regional Industrial Partnership
(13 February 2025)

  

Dubai Investments, a leading diversified investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM), announced that its subsidiaries, GlobalPharma and Emirates Float Glass (EFG), have signed strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) during the 5th Higher Committee Meeting of the Integrated Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Development, held in Doha, Qatar. These agreements, supported by MoIAT (Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology), align with regional efforts to accelerate industrial growth, enhance economic collaboration, and drive sustainable development across key sectors.

The meeting, attended by industry ministers from the UAE, Egypt, Jordan, Bahrain, Morocco, Qatar, and Turkeymarked a significant milestone, further expanding cross-border cooperation and investment.

Signing the MOUs on behalf of Dubai Investments, Mohammed Saeed Al Raqbani, General Manager, Dubai Investments Industries and Masharie, said, “The signing of these MOUs reflects Dubai Investments' commitment to fostering industrial integration, strengthening regional supply chains, and driving sustainable economic development. By leveraging the expertise and capabilities of the Group’s subsidiaries, we are not only contributing to the region’s industrial growth but also enhancing the competitive edge of the Group’s partners across key sectors.”

As part of the expanding pharmaceutical collaboration within the region, GlobalPharma, a leading generics partner and a subsidiary of Dubai Investments, signed an MOU with Morocco’s Zenith Pharma. The agreement focuses on technology transfer, licensing, and local manufacturing of critical medications, including injectable biologics, cholesterol treatments, and diabetes solutions. With an investment exceeding $50 million, the partnership aims to bolster pharmaceutical security and enhance local production capabilities across member countries.The commitment to industrial integration was further recognized during the event, as GlobalPharma was honored by the attending ministers for its significant contributions to pharmaceutical research and development within the partnership.

In a move to reinforce industrial cooperation in the glass manufacturing sector, Emirates Float Glass (EFG), a well-known global leader in the float glass industry and a wholly owned subsidiary of Dubai Investments, signed an MOU to supply high-quality float glass to a regional manufacturing company specializing in glass and silver mirror production. This agreement strengthens the industrial integration partnership between the UAE and Bahrain, supporting manufacturing efficiency and raw material supply within the sector.Under the terms of the MOU, EFG will leverage its advanced production capabilities to ensure a steady and high-quality supply of glass, aligning with broader efforts to enhance regional supply chains and industrial self-sufficiency.

