Hamdan Bin Mohammed Meets With Malaysia's Defence Minister On The Sidelines Of IDEX
Hamdan Bin Mohammed Meets With Malaysia’s Defence Minister On The Sidelines Of IDEX
(18 February 2025)

  

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE,met today with His Excellency Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Malaysia’s Minister of Defence.

During the meeting on the sidelines of the 17th International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) in Abu Dhabi, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan welcomed the Malaysian Minister of Defence, emphasising the UAE's commitment to constructive cooperation and openness to enhancing relations with all brotherly and friendly nations. His Highness highlighted the growing bilateral ties between the two countries, driven by a shared commitment to strengthening cooperation across diverse sectors.

Discussions during the meeting focused on enhancing collaboration through the exchange of expertise and technology transfers, with both sides stressing the importance of continuing dialogue and coordination on regional and international issues of mutual interest. The meeting also covered key regional and global developments, with both sides reaffirming the need to unify efforts to ensure regional security and stability and to promote the principles of peaceful coexistenceglobally.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Major General Staff Mubarak Saeed bin Gafan Al Jabri, Deputy Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee for IDEX and NAVDEX 2025; and His Excellency Staff Lieutenant General Ibrahim Nasser Al Alawi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Defence.

