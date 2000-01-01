Hamdan Bin Mohammed Meets With President Of Tatarstan On The Sidelines Of IDEX 2025 #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Meets With President Of Tatarstan On The Sidelines Of IDEX 2025
(18 February 2025)

  

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, met with His Excellency Rustam Minnikhanov, President ofTatarstan, on the sidelines of the first day of IDEX 2025 in Abu Dhabi.

His Highness welcomed the President and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation across various sectors, with a particular focus on defence, in line with the mutual interests of both countries.

The meeting also highlighted the significance of IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 as global platforms showcasing the latest advancements in defence industries, cutting-edge technologies and sustainable solutions. Discussions focused on how the exhibitions contribute to strengthening international collaboration and partnerships aimed at shaping the future of the defence and security sectors.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance