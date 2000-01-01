His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today visitedthe 17th edition of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX 2025), being held at ADNEC in Abu Dhabi. During the visit, His Highness said that formidable defence capabilities are vital to creating a strong deterrent effect, thus boosting national security and stability, ultimately ensuring a promising future for generations to come. His Highnessalso highlighted the significant strides made by the UAE’s defence industries in meeting the nation’srequirements for advanced military equipment and technologieswhile also providing substantial economic benefits through knowledge localisation, specialised job creation, and enhancing the global competitiveness of Emirati companies. Welcoming delegations and exhibitors from around the world, His Highness Sheikh Mohammedreaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to fostering partnerships and driving innovation across diverse fieldsto realise the vision of a secure and prosperous future for all. His Highness commended the remarkable advances made by the UAE’s defence sectoras part of broader development efforts spanning various strategic industries and its contribution to the national economy. Emphasising that IDEX serves as a key global platform for advancing defence industries and technologies,His Highness Sheikh Mohammed highlighted the UAE’s commitment to act as a hub for innovation, development, and strategic partnerships. By working closely with international partners, the country aims to enhance security, promote peace, and foster opportunities for sustainable development, His Highness said. During his tour, His Highness reviewed key highlights of IDEX’s largest edition to date. The exhibition has attracted 1,565 companies from 65 countries, a 16% increase from the previous edition, with the total exhibition area expanding by 10% to 181,501 square metres. Notably, 731 companies are making their debut at the event, a surge of 82%, while 213 Emirati companies account for nearly 16% of overall exhibitor numbers. This growth cements IDEX’s status as a leading global platform for the defence industry, drawing top industry players to showcase innovations that advance global peace and security. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed was apprised about the UAE’s expanded participation, highlighting IDEX’s role in strengthening the national defence sector and enhancing the global competitiveness of Emirati companies and products. His Highness visited several pavilions, including the Turkish pavilion, where he explored advanced defence and security innovations, such as Otokar’s display of five armoured vehicles. At the EDGE pavilion, he reviewed the company’s latest product portfolio, including 46 newly unveiled systems and solutions. During the tour, His Highness was accompanied by His Excellency Mohammed bin Mubarak Fadhel Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; His Excellency Staff Lieutenant General Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces; and His Excellency Major General Mubarak Saeed Ghafan Al Jabri, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee of IDEX and NAVDEX 2025. Organised by ADNEC Group in collaboration with the Ministry of Defence and the Tawazun Council, IDEX 2025 brings together leading global defence companies and experts to showcase the latest military technologies and systems including land and air combat systems, besides advanced cybersecurityand artificial intelligenceapplications.