His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, met with hundreds of government employees participating in the first cohort of the ‘1 Million AI Talents in the UAE’ initiative. The meeting was held during Dubai AI Week 2025, organised under the patronage of HH Sheikh Hamdan from 21 to 25 April 2025. The ‘1 Million Talents in AI in the UAE’ initiative is an ambitious nationwide programme launched by the UAE Government in collaboration with Microsoft, aiming to equip government teams with future-ready AI skills by 2027.The initiative reflects the UAE’s commitment to building a highly skilled national workforce, accelerating AI adoption across key sectors, and strengthening the country’s global competitiveness in artificial intelligence. His Highness said the initiative represents a nationwide effort to shape the future by strengthening the readiness of the national workforce and equipping youth with the advanced skills and tools needed to drive the nation forward. He emphasised that investing in national talent is not only a priority, but a firm commitment from the leadership to secure the future—an approach that has guided the UAE since its founding. Addressing the challenges of tomorrow requires bold foresight and an ambitious vision, brought to life by exceptional minds capable of creating lasting, positive change in society, he said. The meeting was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation; His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Deputy Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation; along with a number of senior officials. The ‘1 Million Talents in AI in the UAE’ initiative forms part of a strategic partnership announced during His Highness’s meeting with Brad Smith, Vice Chairman and President of Microsoft, held during the UAE Government’s Annual Meetings 2024. The initiative aims to advance innovation in artificial intelligence, foster cross-sector collaboration, and support the development of a future-ready economic model. The initiative, being implemented across the UAE’s government sector, provides specialised training content designed to develop the skills of government employees, tailored to their specific roles, responsibilities, and levels of experience.More than 50 government entities participated in the launch session, reflecting the government's commitment to enhancing the competencies of the national workforce, promoting continuous learning, accelerating the adoption and development of the latest technological solutions in the government work environment, and supporting the creation of a competitive knowledge-based economy. The programme is designed to empower participants with essential skills and expertise through four tracks, both available in-person and virtually. These tracks include the ‘AI for Everyone’ track, the ‘AI Academy’ track, the ‘AI for Champions’ track, and the ‘AI for Leaders’ track. By providing cutting-edge solutions and methodologies, the programme ensures that participants can harness the full potential of AI in decision-making and goal achievement. This not only drives the UAE's leadership in AI but also strengthens its position as a global competitor in the AI landscape. The Dubai AI Week 2025 is organised by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, an initiative of the Dubai Future Foundation, and attracts renowned global experts, policymakers, innovators, and industry leaders representing the world’s leading organisations and companies specialising in AI. Key events of the week include the AI Retreat, Dubai Assembly for AI, Global Prompt Engineering Championship, Dubai AI Festival, Machines Can See summit, AI Week in Schools, AI Innovations Conference, HIMSS Executive Summit Dubai, and Hackathon: Agentic AI. For more information on the events and activities taking place during Dubai AI Week, please visit: https://week.dub.ai