His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation,emphasised that artificial intelligence has become an integral part of a wide range of sectors. His Highness said that guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the emirate was among the first to recognise AI’s transformative potential. Today, Dubai serves as a global hub for AI innovators, experts, and developers, he said. His Highness made these remarkswhile visiting various activities of the ‘Dubai Assembly for AI’, being held from 21 to 25 April 2025 as part of Dubai AI Week. The Assembly brings together industry leaders and senior officials from global tech companies to explore the future of AI. “This is the age of artificial intelligence,” His Highness said. “Global collaboration is the most effective way to maximise its benefits and expand its positive impact on societies. Dubai is proud to welcome AI experts from around the world to explore new frontiers for this technology, drive growth, and enhance quality of life,” he added. During his visit to the Assembly, His Highness reviewed cutting-edge AI technologies presented by major global tech companies, including Meta and Teslasuit, as well as a range of innovative ideas and projects from 60 startups representing countries around the world. The ‘Dubai Assembly for AI’ and the first day of the Dubai AI Week 2025 was attended by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum; His Excellency Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation; His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, and Deputy Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation; as well as a number of senior officials. The event features participation from several country delegations, including South Korea, Canada, India, Australia, Germany, Italy, and the United States, alongside various global companies, government entities, and startups showcasing their solutions across AI domains. It also includes several universities and research institutions contributing to key discussions and sessions. The opening day of the ‘Dubai Assembly for AI’featured more than 50 sessions, workshops, and activations presented by leading AI companies. Discussions highlighted the experiences of countries investing in AI-driven entrepreneurship, promising opportunities for youth and women in AI, and the role of AI in enriching digital content, preserving cultural heritage across languages, and revitalising Arabic-language knowledge. Dubai AI Week 2025 aims to showcase Dubai’s vision for the future of AI, harnessing its transformative potential in line with the Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence. It seeks to empower organisations and individuals to explore the capabilities of AI across various sectors. For more information on the events and activities taking place during Dubai AI Week, please visit: https://week.dub.ai