Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), in collaboration with the Supreme Committee to Oversee the Development of Hatta, has announced the launch of ‘Deliberate Pauses’, the largest site-specific public art installation in Dubai. Created by Emirati artist Shaikha Al Mazrou, the artwork is commissioned by Alserkal Arts Foundation. Set against the striking backdrop of Hatta’s Leem Lake, the installation forms part of the ‘Dubai Public Art’ initiative launched by Dubai Culture to transform the city into a global open-air art gallery. The initiative offers immersive artistic experiences that strengthen Dubai’s global cultural presence, enrich its visual identity, and celebrate its heritage. Curated by FaysalTabbarah, Associate Professor at the College of Architecture, Art and Design at the American University of Sharjah, the installation highlights the cultural, historical, and environmental richness of Hatta’s natural landscape. The art piecefeatures five reflective red metallic discs placed along Hatta’s scenic hiking trails. Positioned both upright and flat, the discs are seamlessly embedded within the rugged Hajar Mountains, serving as visual beacons and contemplative portals that invite visitors to pause, reflect, and connect with the surrounding beauty. The installation blends bold visual impact with a deep respect for the natural environment. ‘Deliberate Pauses’ fosters a dialogue between past and present, encouraging hikers to engage with the often-overlooked narratives of Hatta, reflected in its rugged landscapes, cultural artefacts and oral histories. Highlighting the role of public art in fostering a sustainable creative environment, Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture,said: “‘Deliberate Pauses’ is a valuable addition to Dubai’s Public Art Strategy, showcasing Hatta’s natural, cultural, and historical diversity alongside its distinctive tourism experiences. It aligns with the comprehensive development plan for Hatta and reflects the Authority’s commitment to empowering local talent, encouraging innovation, and inspiring artists to contribute to Dubai’s cultural identity through their unique perspectives.” Shaikha Almazrouhighlighted the importance of reflection, saying: “In the mountains of Hatta, I pause deliberately—not to find answers, but to question the need for them. Like the spiral, it’s not about moving forward or backwards but about recognising the quiet moments in between. Here, in stillness, you’re invited to reflect, or simply to observe, as the landscape itself offers its own kind of pause.” FaysalTabbarah commented on the role of public art in connecting people with their surroundings, saying: “Public art amplifies a sense of place and can enable people to understand their environments in ways that are often too subtle to notice without reflection. In trying to amplify the stories of Hatta and Leem Lake, Shaikha Almazrou, Alserkal Arts Foundation, and I worked collaboratively to ensure the artwork amplifies reflections about place, connection, and wonder.” An accomplished sculptor,Shaikha Al Mazrouholds a Master of Fine Arts degree from Chelsea College of Arts, University of the Arts London (2014). She is known for her innovative sculptural practices that explore diverse ideas and demonstrate a deep understanding of materials and their physical properties. Her works have been showcased in prestigious venues such as the Jameel Arts Centre in Dubai and as part of London’s Frieze Sculpture exhibition, cementing her role as a leading figure in the contemporary local art scene.