His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, met with alumni of the Dubai Business Associates (DBA) programme, a globally renowned graduate talent development initiative, as it marks its 10th anniversary. On the occasion, His Highness said that investing in human capital is essential to building a creative, innovation-driven economy, with the goal of empowering future entrepreneurs to transform ideas into impactful projects that address future challenges and benefit society. Sheikh Mohammed expressed his delight in meeting graduates of the programme hailing from the UAE and around the world, encouraging them to harness the knowledge and entrepreneurial skills they acquired to shape a future built on knowledge, driven by innovation, and dedicated to improving quality of life. His Highness also reaffirmed Dubai’s position as a premier destination for creative minds and a global hub for shaping the future across vital sectors. He emphasised the city’s ongoing commitment to launching and supporting initiatives that nurture human potential and promote excellence. The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, Director General of His Highness the Ruler's Court, along with a number of officials involved with the programme. Renowned as one of the world’s most competitive business and education programmes, DBA receives over 5,500 applications annually from both international and UAE-based graduates. The programme is managed by Falcon Consultancy, a Dubai-based consultancy firm specialising in marketing, communications, events and innovation, which was established in 2009. The nine-monthcourse blends academic learning with business placements, industry networking, coaching, and cultural immersion.Its tenth edition welcomed 36 participants from 22 countries, including nine Emiratis, for a nine-month training programme. Associates work on real-world consulting projects with leading Dubai-based organisations including Emirates, DIFC, dnata, DP World, and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). Since its inception in 2014, the programme has attracted 278 associates from 44 countries, including 56 UAE nationals. Furthermore, over 140 work placements have been completed, in partnership with over 30 of Dubai’s leading companies. Added to that, 84 consulting projects worth $27 million have been delivered, providing myriad benefits for Dubai’s wider business ecosystem. In addition, over 30% of applicants come from QS Top 10 global universities. DBA’s academic and professional excellence is ensured by leading learning partners including PwC’s Academy, Capadev, and Bon Education, who support the curriculum with world-class training and development to prepare Associates for their professional careers.