His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, met with representatives of the first group of companies granted the Dubai AI Seal, during his visit to Dubai AI Week 2025. The Dubai AI Seal, launched in January 2025 by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI) under the directives of His Highness and in line with the Dubai Universal Blueprint for AI, is a pioneering initiative designed to promote trust in reputable artificial intelligence companies and reinforce Dubai’s position as a global AI leader. His Highness said: "A few months ago, we launched the Dubai AI Seal initiative to create a comprehensive framework that fosters partnerships between government entities and specialised technology companies working on AI applications in Dubai, the UAE, and beyond. Today, we celebrate the first group of tech companies to receive the Dubai AI Seal and we look forward to expanding these partnerships in the future." His Highness added: “In Dubai, we believe in proactively preparing for the future and in the transformative power of technology to enhance people’s quality of life and improve government performance. We aim to continually accelerate efforts to harness artificial intelligence in pursuit of our strategic goals and ambitions.” “The private sector plays—and will continue to play—a vital role in driving Dubai’s future progress and innovation,” His Highness said. Awarded to companies that meet a rigorous set of evaluation criteria, the Dubai AI Seal provides a structured framework to build strong and secure partnerships between government entities and trusted technology providers. Certified companies receive a unique serial number and classification, enabling government and private sector organisations to identify and engage with AI companies that uphold the highest standards of quality, security, and responsible use. The initiative also mandates that any technology company wishing to participate in government AI projects in Dubai must first obtain the Dubai AI Seal. Certified companies are granted the right to display the seal across their digital platforms and promotional materials, highlighting their credibility and alignment with Dubai’s strategic AI vision. All technology companies licensed in Dubai that offer AI-related products or services will be assessed upon their application for the Dubai AI Seal across key criteria: the nature of AI activities and services, the number of specialised AI engineers employed, current and upcoming projects, and partnerships with government and private sector stakeholders. By establishing a trusted network of AI providers, the Dubai AI Seal initiative creates new business opportunities, enables responsible AI adoption, and recognises the sector’s growing economic significance and its potential to generate jobs and long-term partnerships. The initiative is overseen by the Dubai Future Foundation, with DCAI tasked with supporting government entities in adopting emerging technologies, developing AI-related regulations, attracting global solutions, empowering national talent, and enhancing the quality of life of Dubai’s residents. His Highness’s meeting with the AI companies reaffirms Dubai’s commitment to nurturing a future-ready AI ecosystem rooted in trust, innovation, and strategic collaboration. Dubai AI Week is hosting 10,000 participants from over 100 nationalities, featuring more than 180 speakers, over 150 sessions and workshops, and more than 140 activations. Taking place from 21–25 April 2025, the event brings together global thought leaders from startups, corporates, governments, and academia to shape the future of artificial intelligence. For more information on the events and activities, please visit: https://week.dub.ai