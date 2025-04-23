Dubai Health has announced the launch of the Artificial Intelligence Literacy Framework (ALiF), the first comprehensive framework developed in the UAE to advance AI literacy in professional environments.A first-of-its-kind initiative in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, ALiF underscores Dubai Health’s commitment to innovation and continuous learning. Developed at the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), which leads the Learning and Discovery missions of Dubai Health, ALiF offers a structured blueprint for understanding, evaluating, and effectively applying artificial intelligence across sectors. The announcement was made during Dubai AI Week 2025, organised by the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence, an initiative of the Dubai Future Foundation.The event is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation. ALiF provides a regionally grounded, globally relevant approach to building competence on the fundamentals of AI, ethical considerations, critical evaluation, and practical application skills. While it initially focuses on roles central to Dubai Health, such as healthcare, education, and research, it is designed to be expanded across various sectors. ALiF’s development in Dubai reflects the UAE’s growing leadership in AI education and aligns with the broader digital transformation agenda. AlawiAlsheik-Ali, Chief Academic Officer of Dubai Health and Provost at MBRU, said, “As artificial intelligence continues to reshape how we live, learn, and care for one another, AI literacy has become essential. ALiF equips all learners with the understanding and confidence to engage with AI in ways that are both informed and responsible. By building this framework in Dubai, we are building regionally tailored digital fluency and strengthening a culture of continuous learning in our communities.” ALiF begins with the AI Launchpad, a free, online, entry-level course that introduces foundational concepts and real-world applications of artificial intelligence. From there, participants can build competencies and expertise through five role-specific mastery tracks tailored for learners, educators, researchers, clinicians, and administrators. The Strategic AI Leadership track equips professionals to lead AI transformation within their organisations. All online courses are certified and delivered through three progressive levels, Foundation, Intermediate, and Advanced, and allow participants to learn at their own pace. AtifAlBraiki, Chief Digital and AI Officer at Dubai Health, said, “As we advance AI readiness across Dubai Health, ALiF strengthens our ability to integrate AI where it adds real value. The framework reflects Dubai Health’s broader commitment to digital transformation, ensuring our workforce is equipped to adopt emerging technologies and lead its ethical and effective integration.” Nabil Zary, Senior Director of the Institute of Learning at MBRU, said, “MBRU’s Institute of Learning developed this framework to help individuals build lasting competencies, not just technical knowledge. Whether you are a clinician, educator, researcher, or administrator, ALiF enables you to engage with AI in ways that are relevant to your role and aligned with your professional goals. It’s about building confidence through understanding and creating a foundation for continuous, informed engagement with technology.” The launch of ALiF builds on MBRU’s legacy of open-access, continuous learning initiatives. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the university introduced the Community Immunity Ambassador programme, empowering over a million participants to become informed advocates for public health and safety. Through this UAE-developed framework, Dubai Health is contributing to sustainable digital transformation and ensuring that technology advancements enhance healthcare delivery and improve outcomes for patients and their families. To learn more or access ALiF, please visit: https://learn.mbru.ac.ae/courses/ai-launchpad Registration opens to the public on 23 April 2025.