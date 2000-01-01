Dubai Culture Celebrates Burj Rashid With Panel Discussion And Workshop #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Dubai Culture Celebrates Burj Rashid With Panel Discussion And Workshop
(28 April 2025)

  

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has announced a public programme accompanying the Burj Rashid exhibition, an initiative under the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy. Organised by Dubai Culture to commemorate the 45thanniversary of the tower's inauguration, the exhibition marks the first edition of the Dubai Series, whichcelebratesthe emirate through tributes that highlightits inspiring stories.

The programmewill take place on 30 April at the Al Safa Art & Design Library and aims to emphasisethe significance of the exhibition, which was supported by the Sikka Platform. It includes a panel discussion titled ‘Burj Rashid: A Landmark Reimagined Into Art,’ moderated by architect Amal Anoohi. The session will feature artist Dr Ahmad AlAttar, founder of REALIITY, designer and artist Sara Al Khayyal, and artist and consultantPatricia Millns FRSA. They will discuss how they reinterpreted Burj Rashid’s architectural identity through their artistic practices and delve into the role of contemporary art in preserving and reimagining Dubai’s heritage.

In parallel, illustrator, urban sketcher, and travel blogger Priya Krishnan Das will lead a workshop‘Burj Rashid: Unlock Your Creativity and Sketch the Icon!’ Participants will explore ways to capture the tower’s striking design and unique features through their own creative interpretations.

The Burj Rashid exhibition—open until 2 May—presentsworks by around 30 artists from the UAE and beyond. Their contributions offera range of artistic representations of the tower as an iconic symbol, enriching Dubai’s cultural identity, historical narrative, and the everyday experiences of its residents.

