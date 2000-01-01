du Pay Marks First Anniversary With Half A Million App Downloads And Half A Billion Dirhams In Transactions #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
du Pay Marks First Anniversary With Half A Million App Downloads And Half A Billion Dirhams In Transactions
(28 April 2025)

  

du Pay, the advanced digital payment arm of du, today celebratedits first anniversary following a year of significant milestones, strategic partnerships, and a focus on customer-centric initiatives. Over the past year, du Pay hit half a million downloads across iOS and Android platforms and facilitated half a billion dirhams in financial transactions. This includes international money transfer, local transfers, bill payments, card transactions, peer-to-peer (P2P) transfers, and more, showcasing du Pay’s robust capabilities and its customers' trust in the app.

As part of its commitment to financial empowerment, du Pay also rolled out financial literacy initiatives across labour communities, aiming to increase awareness and access to digital financial tools. These efforts align with du Pay’s broader mission to drive inclusion and support underserved communities with the tools they need to thrive in a digital economy.

Fahad AlHassawi, Chairman of du Pay said: “Our first year has been incredibly rewarding, and it highlights our commitment to transforming the digital payments landscape in the UAE. The milestones we achieved, from the half a million app downloads to joining forces with multiple partners have brought us closer to strengthening digital inclusion and financial empowerment in the UAE.”

International money transfer remains a cornerstone of du Pay’s proposition. Over the past year, du Pay has expanded its reach, not just by offering competitive value for the sender, but also by enabling meaningful experiences for the receiver. In a bid to engage users and enrich their experience, du Pay introduced exciting campaigns with attractive rewards throughout the year. The 'Send Money, Win Big: AED 500K' raffle campaign was a standout, rewarding 1,692 winners for their international transfers. Another offer is the ongoing 'Send Money, Win a Gold Coin Daily,' which offers customers the chance to win a 24K gold coin every day.

As du Pay embarks on another year of innovation and growth, it remains committed to leveraging du’s robust infrastructure and market reputation to deliver unmatched services in the digital payment sector with plans to introduce more innovative features, including greater global transaction capabilities and enhancing customer experience.

