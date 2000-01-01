His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, visited a number of strategic projects led by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA). The visit is in line with thevision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai,to strengthen Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for clean energy and the green economy. During the visit, His Highness was received by His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA,and senior DEWA officials. His Highness began the tour at DEWA’s Sustainability and Innovation Centre, located within the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world developed under the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model. His Highness was briefed by HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, who provided a comprehensive overview of DEWA’s strategic initiatives and latest achievements in clean energy, artificial intelligence, and applications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The briefing covered key projects, including the various phases of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park; the pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant in Hatta, the first project of its kind in the region; and Al Sheraa, DEWA’s headquarters, a sustainable architectural landmark recognised as the world’s tallest, largest and smartest government energy positive building. The briefing also highlighted DEWA’s global leadership, with the entity ranking first in 12 key performance indicators across its areas of work. These achievements support Dubai’s long-term sustainability goals, including the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050, both of which aim to ensure that 100% of Dubai’s energy production capacity comes from clean energy sources by 2050. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park currently has a production capacity of 3,660 megawatts (MW). DEWA is implementing the sixth phase of the project using the latest photovoltaic solar panel technologies. The seventh phase will further raise the park’s planned production capacity to 7,260MW by 2030, increasing the share of clean energy in Dubai’s energy mix to 34%, surpassing the initial target of 25%. This phase is expected to reduce total carbon dioxide emissions by approximately eight million tonnes annually, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global leader in clean energy and sustainability. The Solar Park also hosts DEWA’s Research and Development Centre and the Green Hydrogen Project, the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa region to produce green hydrogen using solar energy. During his tour of the Sustainability and Innovation Centre, His Highness viewed an interactive display showcasing the latest advancements in clean and renewable energy. The Centre, a global hub for energy and water innovation, fosters an educational environment through events, partnerships, and knowledge exchange, offering workshops, interactive exhibits, and hands-on experiences to raise community awareness and support educational objectives. It also aims to equip students with practical skills aligned with global standards, encouraging them to pursue careers in sustainability and the green economy. His Highness also visited the Green Data Centre operated by Moro Hub (Data Hub Integrated Solutions LLC), a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA. Recognised twice by Guinness World Records as the largest solar-powered data centre in the world, the facility advances Dubai’s vision by promoting sustainable practices and providing innovative digital solutions to reduce carbon emissions. This achievement further underscores Dubai’s global leadership in sustainability and innovation.