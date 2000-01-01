The Government Best Practices Series 2025, organised by the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai, commenced today in Dubai. The event brings together leadership from Dubai Government entities alongside local and international experts specialising in government administration, institutional excellence, and future foresight. The meetings aim to highlight the key pillars of government work, including innovation, digital transformation, institutional learning, service design, and future-readiness. The event has been designed for participants to share success stories recognised by the Dubai Government Excellence Programme and the Hamdan bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services, reaffirming Dubai’s commitment to enhancing the effectiveness, agility, and future-readiness of its government ecosystem. His Excellency Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai, noted that Dubai’s ongoing commitment to excellence is inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and guided by the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. He said: “Knowledge-sharing initiatives like the Government Best Practices Series 2025 reaffirm Dubai’s commitment to continuous development based on the highest global standards. People remain at the centre of every policy, initiative, and service.” He added: “As government entities continue to work together, we are collectively shaping advanced shared standards for future-ready governance that meet the aspirations of society. This reinforces Dubai’s position as a global leader in designing proactive, agile, and human-centred government models.” Dr. Hazza Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Assistant Secretary General for Excellence and Government Services Sector at The Executive Council of Dubai, said: “Sharing knowledge and best practices helps deliver integrated, future-ready public services that anticipate and meet community expectations. The Government Best Practices Series embodies this concept, accelerating knowledge transfer to support the continuous evolution of modern governments.” The first day of the Government Best Practices Series2025 featured a series of sessions that heard success stories from leading government entities. Sessions addressed the impact of digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI) on service delivery, the role of innovation in raising performance, as well as best practices in knowledge transfer and capacity building. There were presentations from Dubai Police, winner of the 2024 Hamdan Flag; the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) on AI applications; Dubai Police on future-readiness initiatives; Dubai Civil Defence on innovation and institutional learning; and Dubai Public Prosecution on human capital excellence. The main panel discussion, led by the City Makers initiative from the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai, focused on the design of joint government services. The discussion also recognised outstanding initiatives led under the Executive Benchmarking Programme. The sixth cycle of the Executive Benchmarking Program highlighted nine innovative government initiatives reflecting Dubai’s commitment to collaborative excellence. Featured projects included ‘Advance Ruling’ by Dubai Customs; ‘Dubai's Emissions Factors Guideline Road Transport Sector’by the Dubai Environment and Climate Change Authority; and the Establishment of the Dubai International Mediation Centre by the Government of Dubai Legal Affairs Department. The initiativesrecognisedalso included: ‘Next Generation Airspace’ from DANS; ‘High Electricity Consumption Alerts’ from DEWA; ‘Digital City Tribe Ecosystem’ from Digital Dubai, ‘Dubai Can - Refill for Life’ from the Department of Economy and Tourism; ‘ALFA – The Future Financial Advisor’ by the Department of Finance; and Sustaining the Safety of Dubai's Buildingsby Dubai Civil Defence. The series will continue on Wednesday with a series of sessions and workshops showcasing global best practices in service innovation, customer experience, and smart government integration. The second day will open with a presentation highlighting key achievements in Dubai’s government, followed by panel discussions on institutional resilience and risk management, in addition to a session titled How We Rose to the Elite, organised by Dubai Municipality and Dubai Airports. Further sessions will highlight the Dubai Sandbox initiative led by Dubai Future Foundation; the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority’s efforts to design services for People of Determination; leadership in Emiratisation by Dubai Police; advancements in digital empowerment by Dubai Air Navigation Services; and a session on pioneering practices in artificial intelligence organised by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority. The meetings will conclude with a panel discussion titled Partners in Leadership: Collaborating for Government Excellence, organised by the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai.