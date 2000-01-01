The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library hosted the second edition of the UAE-China Forum in partnership with the Emirates Society for Arabic Calligraphy and Islamic Ornamentation and the Chinese Embassy in the UAE, marking 40 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation, said the forum reflects the UAE’s commitment to deepening cultural and intellectual ties with China. “The Arab and Chinese civilisations share rich artistic traditions, particularly in calligraphy, which is regarded in both cultures as a refined and symbolic art form,” he said.

Al Murr noted that while earlier cultural exchanges were often Eurocentric, China’s economic and creative rise over the past three decades has reshaped global perspectives. He called for increased translation of Chinese and other foreign-language literature into Arabic and for greater efforts to bring Arabic works to Chinese readers.

Khalid Al Jallaf, Chairman of the Emirates Society for Arabic Calligraphy, said the forum aligns with the UAE’s cultural strategy of building international partnerships. “This year’s edition underscores the role of art in fostering dialogue, tolerance and mutual understanding,” he said.

Ou Bo Qian, Consul General of China in Dubai, highlighted the heritage of Chinese calligraphy, describing it as a medium that unites philosophy, aesthetics and spirit. “Just as Arabic calligraphy reflects faith and wisdom, Chinese calligraphy captures the rhythm of time and history,” she said.

The forum features exhibitions, workshops and seminars focused on Arabic calligraphy and ornamentation, offering a platform for artistic and cultural exchange. It also supports broader efforts to strengthen UAE–China cooperation in arts, heritage and knowledge exchange, reflecting a long-standing strategic partnership based on mutual respect and cultural openness.

Cultural ties have become a cornerstone of bilateral relations, with both countries regularly hosting exhibitions, literary events and heritage festivals. The forum reinforces the UAE’s vision of cultural diplomacy as a tool for global dialogue and collaboration between civilisations.