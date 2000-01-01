Buying an apartment in Dubai entails going through several stages. One of the most important steps is viewing the property. Viewing an apartment for sale in Dubai gives you a chance to scrutinize the space and catch details that might not be obvious in a listing. Walking through the property allows you to get a sense of its size, layout, and overall condition, which can help you decide if this can be your new home. Seeing the apartment in person also gives you a better idea of its natural light, ventilation, and any potential maintenance issues. Additionally, a viewing lets you observe the building and neighborhood, factors you should consider in your decision. Taking the time to view an apartment in Dubai properly can help you decide if it meets your needs and if it’s the right fit for your lifestyle. Viewing an Apartment the Right Way If you want to ensure you’re viewing an apartment properly, follow these tips: 1. Schedule your viewing. Booking a viewing with the property seller or real estate agent allows you to see the apartment at a time that is convenient for you. It also lets you choose the best time to inspect it. If the apartment doesn’t have a balcony or deck or has limited or no outdoor space, schedule your viewing in the morning. Open the window coverings to let sunlight in, and turn on all the lights before your inspection to ensure the living area and other rooms are naturally illuminated. If you’re interested in the apartment, speak with the seller or real estate professional about visiting it on different days and times. View it early in the morning and at night and take note of the amount of natural light it receives, the traffic, and the noise level in the area during these times. These factors can affect your comfort and lifestyle, so choose your viewing times correctly and visit the apartment several times. 2. Prepare for the viewing. Although you’ve already seen pictures of the apartment and know some details about it, go over the listing again. A little extra research beforehand can help you focus on what truly matters during the viewing. As you study the listing photos and details, focus on the layout, finishes, and features so you know what to expect. If you find something that stands out, such as a spacious balcony or a unique floor plan, make a note to check it during your visit. Do the same if the listing is vague on certain aspects; write down questions you want to ask the seller or realtor to shed light on these features. Preparing well for the viewing also entails listing questions you need to ask regarding the purchase and the terms and conditions of living in the apartment. Some important questions you should ask are the following: What is the total price of the apartment?

What are the payment terms and available financing options?

Is the property freehold or leasehold?

What are the annual service and maintenance charges?

What facilities and amenities (swimming pool, parking spot, etc.) are available and free for tenants to use?

Are there any restrictions on renovations or modifications?

Are there specific building rules on pet ownership, visitors, and short-term rentals? Write down all questions you have, even if you think it’s trivial. 3. Know what to bring and wear. Create a checklist of things to bring to your viewing schedule. The list should include a notebook or notepad where you can write down important information about the apartment you learned from the seller, real estate agent, or on your own. These details can help you compare various properties later. The checklist should also include a measuring tape, which you can use to measure room sizes and check whether your furniture will fit in the space. Make sure to charge your phone and bring a charger to ensure you can take plenty of photos and videos of the apartment. Also, wear comfortable clothes and shoes since you'll spend several minutes walking inside and around the apartment and building. 4. Check the apartment’s key features. Your first viewing is the perfect time to assess the apartment’s most important features. As such, do the following on your visit: Ensure the doors and windows provide adequate security and insulation and security.

Check if the doors and walls are thick enough to block out external noises.

Make sure the bedroom closets, kitchen cabinets, and other storage areas are well-constructed and large enough for your belongings.

Turn on the faucets and showers to assess the water pressure. Also, assess the hallways, elevators, and lobby. Take a few minutes to check the amenities, such as the swimming pool and garden. 5. Study the layout and take in the apartment’s ambiance. Study the layout and flow of the apartment while viewing it to know if they meet your needs. While doing this, assess if it is large enough to accommodate your furniture and other items. Think about how you can arrange all your furniture and other possessions to maximize the available space as well. Aside from considering the amount of natural light the apartment gets, pay attention to its ventilation and overall ambiance. Take note of other details, including the sizes and placement of the windows, ceiling height, and the space’s overall aesthetic appeal. The apartment’s overall look and feel can impact your comfort, so take your time evaluating them. Besides real estate agents, you can speak with the sales team of property developers to schedule apartment viewings. Bloom Properties, a leading development company, has an extensive list of well-designed and built apartments for sale you can consider as your future home in Dubai.