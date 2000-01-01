His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE, met with His Excellency Zhang Yiming,Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the UAE.

The meetingexplored opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation across key sectors that support the comprehensive and sustainabledevelopment goals of both nations. Discussions also emphasised the potential for further progress, building on the deep-rooted ties and friendship between the two countries and their peoples.

In addition, the two sides reviewed recent developments on the regional and international fronts, and addressed the situation in the Middle East, along with ongoing efforts to promote peace and stability in the region.

His Excellency the Chinese Ambassador expressed his appreciation for the attention and support that UAE-China relations receive at the highest levels. He highlighted the UAE’s pioneering role both regionally and globally, and affirmed his country’s commitment to continuing joint efforts to strengthen the foundations of sustainable cooperation between the two nations.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs.