Visit reflects Council’s commitment to strengthening ties with the academic community and engaging with media students across universities and colleges

In line with its commitment to nurturing the next generation of national media talent,a delegation from the Dubai Media Council (DMC) visited the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) in Dubai to engage with media students and introduce them to the ‘Emirati Media Talent Pledge’ initiative. Led by Her Excellency Nehal Badri, Secretary General of the Dubai Media Council, the visit aimed to strengthen collaboration with the academic community and offer students direct exposure to the Council’s initiatives, including guidance on career development and entry into the media sector. The Councilreaffirmed that empowering Emirati media talent, particularly the youth, is a strategic priority guided by the leadership’s vision to build a future-ready national media sector. The Council emphasised its commitment to providing the tools, opportunities and supportive environment that enable young professionals to contribute to shaping the UAE’s media landscape. The DMC delegation was welcomed by Dr. Faisal Al Ayyan, President and CEO of HCT, who said: “We value the Dubai Media Council’s leading role in advancing the development of Dubai’s media sector and its commitment to translating the vision of the UAE leadership into meaningful action. By empowering youth, discovering promising talent, and offering students real-world opportunities in collaboration with top regional and international media organisations, the Council is creating a significant advantage for our students as they prepare to launch their careers.” Dr. Yahya AlAnsaari, Executive Director of Dubai Campuses,Higher Colleges of Technology, said:“We are proud of this collaboration with the Dubai Media Council, which opens valuable opportunities for our students. The visit offered a valuable learning experience, deepening their understanding of the industry and strengthening their readiness for future careers. At the Higher Colleges of Technology, we are committed to supporting and empowering our students to build professional connections that align with their aspirations and the UAE's vision.” During the meeting, held in the presence of senior HCT leadership and faculty members, HENehal Badri spoke about the Council’s commitment to empowering young national media talent. She highlighted that young people are well equipped to craft compelling narratives that reflect the UAE’s identity and keep pace with global developments. She also praised HCT’s forward-thinking approach to media education, highlighting its Digital Media degree as a clear example of how the institution is preparing students with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving sector. “The directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, place youth at the centre of all Council initiatives. The ‘Emirati Media Talent Pledge’ initiative was launched to bridge the gap between academic education and professional media practice,” Badri said. Her Excellency also spoke about the Council’s vision to advance Dubai’s media sector by strengthening its global competitiveness. Saif Al Suwaidi, Project Manager at DMC, said:“The‘Emirati Media Talent Pledge’ initiativeaims to identify, train and prepare promising national talent, especially media students, for careers in the industry. Launched in partnership with universities and leading media organisations across the UAE and beyond, the initiative is designed to create practical pathways into the workforce and foster long-term industry readiness.” The visit concluded with presentations from HCT students, who showcased their final-year projects and discussed the ideas and outcomes behind their work. The DMC delegation also toured HCT Dubai’s academic departments, including programmes in engineering, computer science, and applied media.