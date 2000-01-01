|
Her Excellency Alia bint Abdulla Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of State for Entrepreneurship; and Kai Wegner, Mayor of Berlin, inaugurated GITEX EUROPE x Ai EVERYTHING 2025. The event was attended by His Excellency Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of the Digital Dubai Authority, and His Excellency Omran Sharaf, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Advanced Science and Technology.
During the inaugural tour, Her Excellency Al Mazrouei and Wegnervisited the Dubai Pavilion, which features 12 government and private entities showcasing a wide range of advanced digital services and innovation that reflect the emirate’s leadership in adopting future technologies and accelerating digital transformation.
Collective vision
The Dubai Pavilion reflects the collective vision of the participating entities to leverage AI and digital transformation in elevating quality of life, accelerating sustainable development goals, and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a leading global digital city.
Visitors to the pavilion are introduced to a suite of innovative platforms and applications that showcase the evolution of Dubai’s digital infrastructure. These include the Dubai Dashboard, Dubai Monitor, and Dubai FAL application. Other notable solutions include the Smart Employee app, which offers advanced HR services; the DubaiNow platform, which streamlines access to government services, and UAE Pass; the national digital ID that enables secure identity verification for residents and visitors through facial recognition technology.
Dubai Police is presenting its autonomous policing ecosystem UASC Drone Box and Dubai Police Digital Services. The Department of Economy and Tourism is featuring the Dubai Calendar, a comprehensive guide to events across the city, and the Open Bank Account Journey with Emirates NBD. On the business side, the focus is on the complete business licence issuance journey, while the tourism side promotes Visit Dubai.
To streamline the investor experience, the department is highlighting the leverage of AI through the Invest in Dubai platform. Key features include an AI-powered chatbot for instant guidance, tools for company compliance management, and automated business name reservation – all designed to simplify and accelerate the setup process for investors.
The General Directorate of Residency and Identity Affairs – Dubai is showcasing a suite of advanced digital initiatives that embody its forward-thinking approach to the future of government services, with a strong focus on enhancing service efficiency and the overall customer experience.
Seamless services
Among the most notable projectsis ‘Salama’ Smart Platform, a pioneering solution powered by AI. This platform simplifies residency procedures and offers seamless services such as electronic payments and residency renewals. It also provides instant, AI-driven responses to customer inquiries related to visas and residency, ensuring faster and more efficient service delivery.
Additionally, the Directorate is presenting its Customer Sentiment Analysis System, which monitors and analyses feedback received via its official social media channels. The system accurately gauges customer satisfaction, enables real-time interaction with user suggestions, and helps deliver immediate, actionable solutions. This contributes to the continuous improvement of service quality and the development of innovative experiences that align with the evolving expectations of users.
Dubai Customs is unveiling a series of pioneering initiatives, including the Dubai Logistics Academy, which is shaping the future of logistics and supply chain professionals. Among the highlights is the Customs Command and Control Room – a specialised central unit that monitors and manages customs operations across all customs centers in the emirate of Dubai.
Dubai Customs is also showcasing a range of innovative services, such as Al Munasiq – a smart, interactive application that leverages artificial intelligence to identify Harmonized System Codes and provide customs information in real time based on images of goods and products. Another standout initiative is Seamless Inspection, a pioneering project that positions Dubai Customs as a regional and global leader in customs inspection facilitation. This service allows customers to have their commercial shipments inspected directly at their own facilities, eliminating the need to visit customs inspection centers.
The Dubai Future Foundation will present a range of initiatives and projects across various areas, including the design and development of the future, monitoring and adapting to global transformations, fostering innovation, empowering future skills, and advancing the adoption of cutting-edge technologies and artificial intelligence tools. This underscores Dubai’s global leadership in these critical sectors.
Meanwhile, The General Command of Dubai Civil Defense will showcase ‘Shaheen’ drone, an advanced aerial firefighting solution designed specifically for high-rise buildings and towers. The showcase will also feature the world’s first Civil Defense Readiness Program.
Advanced firefighting drone
Shaheen drone is designed to tackle fires at heights of up to 200 metres. It is equipped with a 1,200-litre tank for water and foam and powered by a battery that enables 25 to 30 minutes of flight time. For extended operations, the drone can also be powered through external electric cables.
Alongside this innovation is the Civil Defense Readiness Program, a groundbreaking initiative focused on safeguarding lives and property. The programme harnesses the power of artificial intelligence for predictive analysis, raising public awareness, and enhancing accident prevention – through the use of virtual officers.
The DIFC Courts are presenting their judicial framework, which operates under a unique English-language common law system – providing swift, independent justice for resolving both domestic and international commercial and civil disputes.
The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre is introducing the MBRSC Analytics Platform, an advanced smart solution designed to transform satellite data into actionable insights. The Centre is also showcasing a wide range of services powered by remote sensing technologies and artificial intelligence. These innovations support critical efforts such as monitoring climate change, tracking urban expansion, aiding city planning, and overseeing the implementation of development projects.
The Dubai Electronic Security Center is showcasing the Dubai Cyber Security Index, developed to encourage entities to strengthen their cybersecurity maturity. Serving as a comprehensive benchmarking tool, the Index promotes the development of innovative solutions and intelligent protection systems capable of identifying and addressing vulnerabilities. Supporting this initiative are advanced services including the TARISH system, the Al Kashif platform, and the Cybersecurity Operations Center, all designed to enhance cybersecurity resilience across Dubai’s government ecosystem.
Dubai’s presence at GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything 2025 highlights its ongoing efforts to enhance its digital government model and reinforce its position as a global innovation hub. Through this participation, Dubai aims to foster international collaboration, exchange best practices, and explore new partnerships in digital transformation.