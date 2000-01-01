His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence of the UAE,visited the fourth edition of “Make it in The Emirates 2025”Forum, taking place at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, from 19 to 22 May. The Forum highlights the UAE’s advanced industrial capabilities and innovations, and its emergence as a global manufacturing hub, bringing together industry leaders, government entities, and innovators. On the occasion, His Highness said that the national industrial sector is a fundamental pillar of the UAE economy and a key driver advancing its vision for greater diversification and innovation. He noted that the "Make it in The Emirates 2025" Forum reflects the UAE’s commitment to building a competitive, technology-driven industrial base led by skilled national talent. Sheikh Hamdan added that guided by the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE an Ruler of Dubai,the UAE is pursuing ambitious goals to increase the industrial sector’s share of GDP, enhance exports, and draw high-quality investments. He emphasised that the industrial sector is more than just an economic segment; it is fundamental to national sovereignty and the growth of human and technological capacities. His Highness said that this Forum affirms the UAE’s readiness to lead industrially at both regional and global levels, backed by a clear vision, robust infrastructure, and extensive expertise, with public-private partnerships underpinning its industrial future. Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by His Excellency Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; His Excellency Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; His Excellency Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET);His Excellency Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of EDGE Group. His Highness toured the exhibition held on the sidelines of the Forum, and was briefed on the crucial role of national industries in shaping the future of the UAE’s industrial sector. During the tour, he also explored the latest smart solutions and technologies from Emirati companies, including artificial intelligence, robotics, energy, manufacturing, and real estate development. Sheikh Hamdan visited a number of stands and pavilions including the Dubai pavilion managed by DET, which showcases the city's dynamic manufacturing sector. The Dubai pavilion serves as a central platform that brings together the emirate’s key enablers of industrial growth, including Dubai Industrial City (DIC), National Industries Park (NIP), Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ), Dubai Chambers, and Dubai South. His Highness also stopped by thepavilions of the EDGE Group, International Holding Company, Micropolis Digital Development, Emaar Properties, Ducab, and the Advanced Technology Research Council’s AI Centre. Make It In The Emirates 2025 is the UAE’s flagship industrial event, designed to accelerate the country’s manufacturing ambitions and position it as a global hub for industrial innovation, sustainability, and economic growth.