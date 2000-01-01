The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has wrapped up the ‘Pillars of Arish: Architecture in Transition’ symposium, held at Expo 2025 Osaka–Kansai, in Japan. Organised in partnership with the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 and supported by the Dubai Cultural Grant Programme, an initiative under Dubai’s Quality of Life Strategy, the event is part of the Authority’s broader mission to strengthen the cultural and creative sector, andenhance the country’s global appeal. Aligned with the UAE Pavilion’s theme, ‘From Earth to Ether’, which sets out the UAE’s vision for humanity’s future, the first-of-its-kind curated symposium explored architecture in the UAE, focusing on local design practices, material innovation, and regional exchange between the UAE, Japan and other nations. Discussions also addressed the significance of traditional knowledge in shaping the urban landscape, with particular emphasis on Arish structures and context-sensitive solutions. In her opening remarks, Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, described the UAE Pavilion as a powerful reflection of the country's ambition and enduring commitment to heritage as a driver of innovation. She noted how this spirit comes to life through the pavilion’s layout, which integrates local practices, such as using arish (palm fronds), into a contemporary setting. She said: “By organising the symposium at Expo 2025, our goal was to highlight Emirati cultural identity and demonstrate Dubai’s vibrant and supportive ecosystem for the cultural and creative industries and emerging entrepreneurs. The event also elevated local talent globally by spotlighting their ideas and ambitious visions that advance the design and architecture sector forward.” Badri added: “At Dubai Culture, we spare no efforts to build bridges with other communities, expanding opportunities for global cultural exchange and supporting artists, designers, and business owners with resources to live, work, create and thrive. We are proud to have organised the symposium in Japan, a country whose creative legacy has shaped international practice and exemplifies sustainability, resilience, and cultural depth.” Khulood Khoory, Director of the Projects and Events Department at Dubai Culture, underscored the objectives of the Dubai Cultural Grant Programme and its impact in nurturing the arts ecosystem. She noted that more than AED180 million in grants will be provided over a 10-year period, supporting disciplines ranging from visual and fine arts to museology. Notable sessions The symposium was curated by Salem AlSuwaidi, Founder of SWALIF Collective and Co-founder of MamarLab, and Rashed AlMulla, Founder of MABNAI and Co-founder of MamarLab. It featured ten talks and panels, spanning heritage, sustainability, and design. Notable sessions included ‘Cultural Convergence: The Impact of Japanese Architecture on Gulf Regional Identity,’ exploring ARCHIDENTITY’s research on the evolution of Japanese modernism from the 1940s to the 1970s and its influence on Middle Eastern aesthetics. ‘Connecting Threads: Modern Heritage's Connection to the Vernacular and Contemporary,’ examined how modern buildings in the UAE draw inspiration from vernacular traditions. The session, ‘Shaping a Practice: Challenges & Opportunities in Architectural Enterprises,’ shed light on the UAE’s dynamic landscape and the strategies deployed by architects to establish and sustain resilient design studios amidst market pressures, evolving urban agendas, and increasing client expectations. ‘Harnessing a Site:How to Navigate through Constructing in a Site-sensitive Context’ offered insights into how architectural practice can be enriched by grounding aesthetics in contextual analysis, material discipline, and cultural and environmental narratives. Meanwhile, ‘UAE Design Education: Pedagogies in Design Learning’ explored how initiatives, such as LIMASS, led by Lina Ahmad and Marco Sosa at Zayed University, are reshaping sustainability using traditional systems and locally sourced resources. The symposium also included the session ‘East-To-East: Japanese Architecture in Emirati Contexts,’ which positioned architecture as a medium for cultural synergy, bringing together the works of Takehashi Muruyama with those of Emirati architects Ahmed Bukhash and Ahmed Al Ali to reflect on how Japanese principles influence projects in the UAE. ‘From Arish to Villas’ traced the transformation of housing in the UAE, from palm-frond arish homes to modern villas, illustrating how shifts in cultural values, materials used, and environmental adaptation have changed the way people build. Ingenious design elements The session ‘Falaj: Of Water Comes Life’ highlighted the ingenious design and community-based management of the aflaj irrigation systems, positioning them as environmentally friendly solutions that have supported agriculture and settlement across the region for centuries. In ‘Pioneering a Pavilion: Innovative Solutions to Grand Spaces,’ participants explored how principles of sustainability and the circular economy are being applied to redefine large-scale projects in the UAE by using locally available materials. Finally, ‘Reshaping Historical Districts in Dubai: Challenges and Opportunities’ presented Dubai Culture’s experience in reviving heritage sites, notably the Al Shindagha Museum, the UAE’s largest heritage museum, by documenting oral histories and transforming traditional districts into vibrant cultural destinations. As part of Expo 2025 Osaka, the Dubai Culture delegation – including Hala Badri; Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, CEO of the Arts, Design and Literature Sector; Khulood Khoory; Sara Al Pachachi, Acting Director of the Marketing and Corporate Communication Department; and Maryam Mudhaffar Ahli, Manager of the Collections Section – visited international pavilions, including those of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, France, the Nordic countries (Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Faroe Islands, Greenland, and Åland), South Korea, Germany, Oman, Singapore, and the Women’s Pavilion, among others, to explore projects and creative concepts reflecting each country's vision for the future. Dubai Culture also organised a comprehensive tour for 12 UAE-based architects and creative professionals, including visits to significant landmarks and cultural sites in Osaka and its neighbouring cities. Highlights of the tour included the National Museum of Art, the Asahi Broadcasting Corp. headquarters, the Umeda Sky Building by Hiroshi Hara, teamLab Botanical Gardens, and several works by architect Tadao Ando, such as his exhibition at Grand Green Osaka, the Kyoto Garden of Fine Arts, the Hyogo Prefectural Museum of Art, the Honpukuji Water Temple, and the Yumebutai Complex.