Latifabint Mohammed Meets With Lebanon’s Ministers Of Culture And Information At Arab Media Summit #Dubai - Dubai City Guide
Guest Posts, Link Building, SEO, Pay-Per-Click campaigns
Advanced Search
Home / News /
   

Latifabint Mohammed Meets With Lebanon’s Ministers Of Culture And Information At Arab Media Summit
(28 May 2025)

  

Her Highness SheikhaLatifabint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, met with His Excellency Dr GhassanSalamé, Minister of Culture of Lebanon, and His Excellency Dr Paul Morcos, Minister of Information, on the sidelines of the Arab Media Summit. Held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Summit is organised by the Dubai Press Club and runs through 28 May at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The meeting underscored the deep-rooted cultural ties between the UAE and Lebanon and reaffirmed the shared commitment to strengthening regional collaboration in the fields of culture, heritage preservation, the arts, and media. Discussions explored potential areas of partnership to support talent development and creative industries, focusing on empowering future generations and safeguarding the region’s rich cultural legacy.

Her Highness emphasised the importance of cultural dialogue in building bridges between societies and championing diversity as a pillar for sustainable development across the Arab world.

The meeting was attended by Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, President of the Dubai Press Club, and Chairperson of the Organising Committee of the Arab Media Summit; and Dr. Maitha Buhumaid, Secretary General of the Arab Media Award, and Vice Chairperson of the Organising Committee of the Arab Media Summit.

We accept Guest Posts


DubaiCityGuide.com is owned and managed by Cyber Gear



  All fields are mandatory
Your Name
Email
City
Country
Your Comments
 Max 250 characters - Word Count :
Image Verification
Change Image
     
 
email print
 

Sponsored By : PressReleaseNetwork.com           Sponsored Opportunities
       
       
   
       

Hotels hotels Check out Hotels in Dubai
Shopping shopping A complete Mall & Store Guide
Dining dining Eating out at the coolest spots
Sightseeing sightseeing Things to see & do
DCG Recommends dcg recommends Best of the best in Entertainment
News Alerts
News Alerts
Stay ahead with dubai news
dcg mobile
dcg Mobile
With you wherever you go
rss feed
RSS Feeds
Get the latest
dubai blog
Dubai Blog
Your space, your voice
sitemap
Sitemap
DCG at a glance