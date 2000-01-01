His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, met todaywith His Excellency Nawaf Salam, Prime Minister of Lebanon, on the sidelines of the Arab Media Summit 2025 in Dubai. His Highness welcomed the Lebanese Prime Minister, emphasising the deep ties of cooperation between the UAE and Lebanon, rooted in the historical and fraternal bonds that have long united the two countries and their peoples. The meeting was attended by Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority. His Highness expressed the UAE and Dubai's keenness to strengthen cooperation with Lebanon and expand it across various fields, including media, given Lebanon's long and pioneering history in the sector and the UAE's technological capabilities and human resources that have enabled it to become an advanced centre for creativity and innovation across various fields, especially in media. For his part, the Lebanese Prime Minister praised the UAE's efforts and constructive contributions that have had positive impact on driving development and progress regionally and internationally. He commended Dubai for hosting and organising a media event of the magnitude of the Arab Media Summit, and the value of the discussions it fosters and the exemplary opportunity it provides for exchanging ideas and visions on ways to enhance Arab media and elevate its message. Furthermore, Salam expressed his country's appreciation for the UAE's noble stances towards Lebanon and its people, wishing the UAE, its wise leadership, and its people further progress and prosperity. The meeting was also attended by His Excellency Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohamed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Office and Chairman of the UAE Media Council, and Her Excellency Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, President of the Dubai Press Club, and Chairperson of the Organising Committee of the Arab Media Summit.