Dubai Police has been ranked the strongest police brand globally, topping the Institutional Brand Value Index issued by Brand Finance. The force received a prestigious AAA+ rating and an overall score of 9.2 out of 10 following a comprehensive comparative study conducted across 10 countries and involving feedback from more than 8,000 stakeholders and relevant entities. The assessment highlighted Dubai Police’s exceptional performance across all evaluated pillars, including ethics, operational efficiency, transparency, and innovation. It also underscored the force’s contribution to strengthening the UAE’s and Dubai’s soft power, with a brand value of AED57.9 billion (USD 15.8 billion), out of a total national brand value of AED4.48 trillion (USD 1.2 trillion), according to Brand Finance’s National Brand Report. Superior Performance Dubai Police outperformed leading global police forces across all eleven reputation criteria, achieving scores well above the global average in key areas such as fair treatment of all individuals (57%), commitment and integrity (60%), safety and security assurance (67%), ethical conduct (59%), professional engagement (62%), effective duty performance (64%), positive presence on social media platforms (57%), transparent and effective communication (51%), innovation in crime prevention (54%), modernity and progressive development (54%), and strong operational field presence (63%). These results position Dubai Police as not only an effective law enforcement body, but also a key contributor to soft power and economic value, offering a global model for excellence in policing. Strategic National Alignment His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, extended his deepest appreciation to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for their unwavering support and strategic guidance. Al Marri also expressed his gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court; His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, for their instrumental role in supporting the continued advancement of the UAE’s police forces. Furthermore, Al Marri expressed the force’s sincere appreciation to His Highness Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, whose continuous directives have played a pivotal role in achieving this global milestone and embedding innovation within the policing sector. “This recognition reflects the trust placed in police institutions across the UAE and highlights Dubai Police’s commitment to public safety, wellbeing, and quality of life,” said Al Marri. “Our rise to global leadership in police branding is the outcome of visionary leadership and an unwavering pursuit of excellence. Dubai Police has evolved from traditional structures to a forward-thinking, intelligent, and sustainable policing model, integrating advanced technologies and artificial intelligence.” Al Marri also noted several strategic initiatives that have strengthened the force’s global profile, including Smart Police Stations (SPS), the UAE SWAT Challenge, community engagement events, e-sports tournaments, and the ‘Esaad’ programme. “Dubai Police is more than a law enforcement entity; it is a strategic partner in building a secure, advanced, and sustainable society,” he added. A Human-Centric Approach Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness at Dubai Police, said: “This global distinction reflects both local and international confidence in our institution. Leading the world in institutional identity and reputation confirms our focus on enhancing societal wellbeing through an innovative security framework. At the heart of this success is our commitment to transparent, inclusive, and effective communication with all segments of society. This recognition is the result of Dubai Police’s integrated, human-centric development model.” Values-Driven Identity Major Abdulla Hamad Alshamsi, Director of the Institutional Identity and Exhibitions Department at Dubai Police, said: “Receiving the AAA+ rating is a global endorsement of the success of Dubai Police’s institutional identity strategy. We have established and sustained a brand rooted in our core values: transparency, innovation, justice, and efficiency. Over the years, we have built a distinct identity that goes beyond visual elements to reflect the ethos and global vision of Dubai Police. This recognition by Brand Finance motivates us to continue positioning our brand as an international benchmark.” Validation David Haigh, Chairman and CEO of Brand Finance, congratulated Dubai Police on securing the top ranking. He said: “This achievement confirms the strength of Dubai Police’s brand and highlights the importance of innovative, future-oriented public institutions in national development and global reputation-building. The level of trust attained is both rare and exceptional for a government security agency.” He added: “Dubai Police has successfully embedded innovation and community engagement at the core of its global identity. This success stems from a long-term strategic vision that merges institutional planning with modern branding and technology. Through smart policing initiatives and AI-powered services, Dubai Police has redefined the relationship between law enforcement and society. Today, it stands not only as a leading security institution, but also as a key force in enhancing the soft power of Dubai and the UAE, turning brand reputation into tangible national value.” Methodology Brand Finance based its assessment on existing data reflecting perceptions of Dubai and the UAE’s soft power, using inputs from the City Index and the Global Soft Power Index. A dedicated research study was conducted in line with international benchmarking standards to evaluate Dubai Police’s contribution to the UAE and Dubai’s 2025 performance in the index. The study included public perception data from 10 countries and over 8,000 stakeholders and participants.