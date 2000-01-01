His HighnessSheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai,honoured the winners of the fourth edition of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award.The ceremony, held at Emirates Towers in Dubai, was attendedby His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai. Overseen by the UAE Water Aid Foundation (Suqia UAE), the Award is organised under the umbrella of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives. In its fourth edition, 12 winners from eight countries were recognised, with total prize money of $1 million. The Award features four main categories: Innovative Projects, Innovative Research and Development, Innovative Individual, and Innovative Crisis Solutions. On this occasion, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoumsaid that the UAE remains committed to expanding its humanitarian impact and leveraging innovation to improve the quality of life for millions of people around the world. His Highness said: “Humanity today faces numerous challenges, and the scarcity of clean water is among the most pressing. We are committed to driving innovation to deliver sustainable solutions that advance the UAE’s vision of harnessing technology to serve humanity and extend support to communities suffering from water scarcity.” His Highness added: “We take pride in the contributions of our institutions in this vital field, and we will continue to support every project, idea or innovation that makes a real difference in people’s lives. Our message is humanitarian, our tools are knowledge and innovation, and our goal is to ensure the UAE’s support reaches those who need it most, wherever they are.” In his speech during the honouring ceremony, His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Suqia UAE, expressed his gratitude to HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for honouring the winners of the fourth edition of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award and for His Highness’s continued support for humanitarian and development efforts. Al Tayer affirmed that the Award reflects His Highness’s vision of fostering practical, forward-thinking solutions that address critical global needs. He noted that it also highlights the UAE’s and Dubai’s unwavering commitment to contributing to global efforts to combat water scarcity, one of the most pressing challenges facing communities worldwide. According to United Nations reports, 2.2 billion people worldwide lack access to safe drinking water, His Excellency noted. UNICEF also highlights that more than 1,000 children under the age of five die each day from diseases linked to inadequate water, sanitation, and hygiene. Many communities around the world continue to face severe shortages of clean water. “As Suqia UAEmarks its 10th anniversary, it has successfully implemented over 1,000 sustainable water projects in collaboration with Emirates Red Crescent and other partners, positively impacting the lives of around 15 million people across 37 countries. These efforts have demonstrated that innovative solutions are key to addressing the global water crisis. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award—named after an inspirational leader and beacon of hope—serves as a global platform that reinforces the UAE’s pioneering role in humanitarian work, grounded in the noble values instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. This legacy continues under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who said that ‘The UAE remains dedicated to supporting hope and inspiring initiatives, serving as a champion of optimism in the Arab world,’” said Al Tayer. Al Tayer added: “Guided by the vision and directives of HH Sheikh Mohammed, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Awardhas become a focal point for companies, research centres, institutions, and innovators around the world, given its significant humanitarian and developmental impact. The Award encourages individuals and research institutions to develop innovative, sustainable solutions for the production, desalination, and purification of water using clean energy sources. In its first three editions, the Award recognised a total of 31 winners from 22 countries. The fourth edition attracted applications from 46 countries. Today, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honoured 12 winners from eight countries for presenting pioneering innovations that help address the challenge of water scarcity and provide safe drinking water to the most vulnerable communities,” concluded Al Tayer. Fourth Edition Winners Innovative Projects Award – Large Projects:

Green Waste Solutions Trading DMCC from the United Arab Emirates secured first place for its LANDCO Tech project, which converts organic waste and wastewater into renewable energy, clean drinking water, and bio-fertilisers. The system employs COMBO containers and LANDCO modules powered by solar energy and biogas, integrating AI and blockchain technologies. It has a treatment capacity of 100m³ per day. Second place was awarded to the Sustainability Investment Promotion and Development Joint Stock Company (SIPCO) from Vietnam for its initiative to provide safe drinking water to vulnerable schools and communities. The project uses ceramic impregnated nano-silver pot filters (CSPF) to effectively remove bacteria, viruses, and sediments, benefiting millions globally in a cost-efficient manner. Third place went to Sotrad Water Srl from Belgium for its Pump&Drink® - Hydro1000 solution, a solar-powered system that pumps, treats, stores, and distributes drinking water sustainably. The system is already operational and serves over 200,000 people. Innovative Projects Award – Small Projects:

Kumulus SAS from France took first place for its ‘Kumulus Water – Drinking Water From Air’ project. The solar-powered device uses a patented hybrid system to produce around 30 litres of drinking water per day and can be scaled to meet local demand, particularly in schools and rural communities. Jiangsu Fenghai New Energy Seawater Desalination Development Co Ltd, in partnership with Hangzhou Sunup Environmental Technology Co Ltd from China, received second place for their Intelligent Microgrid Seawater Treatment project. Using reverse osmosis and powered by solar or wind energy, the system produces up to 100 tonnes of water daily and supports the residents of ZS Island in China. Third place was awarded to FountAir LTD from Hong Kong for its AIR4WATER project—described as 'The Invisible Solution'. This split VAC-WG system, powered by renewable energy, can provide up to 150 litres of water daily and is being implemented in several countries. Innovative Research and Development Award – International Institutions: First place went to STEM SAS from France for its AQUAHIVE system, an energy-efficient and high-performance membrane distillation technology that uses solar, geothermal, or waste heat energy. The AI-optimised, patented heat exchange process significantly reduces carbon footprint and has a treatment capacity of 0.3m³ per hour.