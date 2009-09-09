His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, attended the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Dubai Metro Blue Line, a key milestone in the expansion of the city’s public transportation network. Spanning 30 km and comprising 14 stations, the new line is set to transform mobilityacross nine key districts, projected tobe home toover one million residents, as outlined in the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan. His Highness also approved the distinctive architectural design of the iconic Emaar Properties Station, the highest metro station in the world, standing at 74 metres. Inspired by the concept of a crossing gateway, the station was designed by the renowned American architectural firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), one of the world’s leading design studios. The firm’s portfolio includes iconic landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa, the Olympic Tower in New York, and the Sears Tower in Chicago. The station is designed to integrate harmoniously into the existing urban environment and embodies the vision of ‘Dubai: A Gateway to the Future’. Covering an area of approximately 11,000 square metres, the station is designed to accommodate up to 160,000 passengers per day, with the number of daily users expected to exceed 70,000 by 2040. With the completion of the Blue Line project, Dubai’s rail network will expand to a total of 131 km, comprising 78 stations and 168 trains. Upon arriving at the venue of the ceremony, His Highness was welcomed by His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority . At the start of the ceremony, His Highness viewed a historical gallery showcasing the dream of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum for constructing a metro line connecting Dubai districts. It included a collection of photographs from His Highness’s visits to several world capitals, as well as rare images of him using the railway network in the United Kingdom, where the idea of constructing a similar project in Dubai was conceived. Exceptional growth HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was briefed by Al Tayer on the expansion of metro services, including the growth in ridership, station design, number of stations, and train carriages. The Dubai Metro has transported over 2.527 billion passengersfrom its launch on 9/9/2009 through the end of 2024. The Metro recorded a daily average of 900,000 passengers in 2024. Ridership has grown steadily over the years, from 38.887 million in 2010 to 69 million in 2011, reflecting a growth rate of 77%. It continued to rise to over 109 million passengers in 2012, before surpassing 200 million in 2017, jumping to 260 million in 2023 and hitting 275.4 million in 2024. According to studies, the number of Dubai Metro passengers is expected to exceed 300 million in 2026 and reach 320 million by 2031. His Highness was also briefed on the expansion of metro stations. The service began in 2009 with 10 stations, reaching 26 stations in 2010 andgrowing to 46 stations in 2011. By 2014, the Dubai Tram started operations, and the number of metro and tram stations soared to 56. In 2021, the launch of the Metro’s Route 2020 added seven more stations, raising the total to 64. The upcoming Blue Line will add 14 new stations to the network, which will bring the total number to 78. His Highness was also briefed on the growth in the number of trains, which rose from 16 at the Metro’s launch in 2009 to 44 in 2010. The figure reached 79 trains by 2011 and increased to 90 with the inauguration of the Dubai Tram in 2014, further expanding to 140 by 2021. With the Blue Line coming into operation, the total number of trains will increase to 168, comprising 157 Metro trains and 11 Tram trains. His Highness also reviewed the evolution of both the interior and exterior designs of metro stations. The exterior design of the elevated stations was inspired by the shape of a seashell, alongside the distinctive iconic architecture of Expo and Emaar Properties stations. The interior design of the stations reflects seven thematic models: Heritage, Earth, Air, Fire, and Water, in addition to unique design elements developed specifically for Expo and Emaar Properties stations. One million people His Highness received a further briefing from Al Tayer on the Dubai Metro Blue Line, which links the Green Line at Creek Station, and the Red Line at Centrepoint Station. The line serves residential and academic zones, as well as key development projects, with an estimated population of one million by 2040. It also connects to the Dubai Silicon Oasis - one of the urban centres outlined in the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan - a hub for innovation and knowledge that supports the growth of the technology-driven economy and attracts skilled and creative talent. Al Tayer stated: “The Blue Line comprises two main routes. The first runs from Creek Interchange Station on the Green Line, located in Al Jaddaf, passing through Dubai Festival City, Dubai Creek Harbour, and Ras Al Khor, before reaching International City 1, which includes an underground interchange station. The route continues towards International City 2 and 3, extending to Dubai Silicon Oasis and up to Academic City. This section spans 21 km and connects 10 stations.” “The second route of the Blue Line starts from Centrepoint Interchange Station on the Red Line in Al Rashidiya. It passes through Mirdif and Al Warqa, concluding at International City 1 Interchange Station. This route measures 9 km in length and links four stations. The project also includes the construction of a metro depot at Al Ruwayah 3,” said Al Tayer. His Highness watched a film highlighting the Dubai Metro Blue Line project, which links the red and green lines of the Dubai Metro and serves economic, academic, tourism, and residential areas expected to house one million people by 2040. It connects these areas with direct journeys to Dubai International Airport in just 20 minutes. It also supports the goals of the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan by extending metro services to the fifth urban centre and contributing to a 20% reduction in traffic congestion along the roads served by the Blue Line. Iconic station His Highness paused at the imposing large-scale model of the iconic Emaar Properties Station, where he was briefed by His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer on the highest metro station in the world, with a height of 74 metres. A new urban landmark, the new station complements Dubai’s iconic infrastructure and embodies the emirate’s vision to serve as a gateway to the future. It forms a striking visual presence that harmonises with the surrounding urban landscape, elevating the concept of placemaking and positioning the station as a primary destination for Blue Line users. The station also offers integrated commercial and investment opportunities.