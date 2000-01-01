His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, and Chairman of the Supreme Space Council, met with a group of representatives of promising national companies operating in the UAE's space sector. This comes as part of His Highness's keenness to support ongoing efforts to develop the national space system and strengthen the UAE's position as a leading global center for the space economy.. His Highness said, "True partnership and strategic cooperation between the public and private sectors represent the cornerstone of building an advanced and sophisticated space system based on continuous innovation and sustainable investment in future technologies." His Highness added, "We firmly believe in the exceptional capabilities of companies and entrepreneurs and their pivotal role in driving progress in the national space economy and strengthening the UAE's position as a leading and preferred global destination in this vital and strategic field ." His Highness continued, "The space sector represents an important bridge to the future and a fundamental pillar of sustainable economic development. We in the UAE are continuously working to provide an advanced and integrated enabling environment that supports the growth and prosperity of national companies and opens up promising new horizons for investment and innovation. This contributes to enhancing the country's competitiveness and leading position on the international space scene. The private sector is leading the UAE's space sector, confirming the maturity of national investments that have been consolidated over three decades." The meeting, held at Emirates Towers in Dubai, was attended by a group of Emirati and international companies specializing in various fields, including: locally designed Internet of Things solutions, artificial intelligence and remote sensing, commercial space system development, edge computing for robotics applications, providing accurate ground observation data via small satellites, artificial intelligence systems, robotics, interactive simulation, and reusable space launch systems. His Highness was briefed on the companies' most prominent current projects and their long-term strategic plans to contribute to the national economy, in addition to their expansion and investment visions for the next phase. Mechanisms for enhancing cooperation and partnership between the public and private sectors were also reviewed, as were ways to develop the national space system to keep pace with the latest global technological and scientific developments.. His Highness listened to an explanation of the promising investment opportunities in the national space sector, and the proposals and initiatives aimed at expanding the scope of business and operations within and outside the country. This step reflects the pivotal and vital role of the private sector in shaping the features of the next phase and achieving the country's strategic goals towards building an integrated and advanced space economy that achieves global competitiveness . The company owners affirmed their full commitment to supporting the UAE's goals in the space sector, their keenness to expand their operations within the country, and enhance their contribution to the national system of innovation, research, and development. They noted that the flexible regulatory environment and advanced infrastructure provided by the UAE represent key factors that attract continued investment and the development of future space projects.. Company representatives also commended the government's ongoing efforts to support the private sector and enable it to play an active role in developing the space system, through the Space Economic Zones Program, in addition to the role of supportive policies and economic incentives in providing opportunities for cooperation with relevant national entities, which in turn enhances the integration of roles and pushes towards achieving the goals of comprehensive and sustainable development in the space sector.. This came in the presence of Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, Minister of Sports, Secretary-General of the Supreme Space Council and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Space Agency , and Khaled Al Awadhi, Founder of Ramal Company, Ibrahim Al Obaidli, Founder of Ardiya Al Ebdaa Information Solutions Company, and David Critchley, CEO of 4EIDr. Hamdallah Moheb, CEO of Merlan Space, Alex Lapierre, CEO of Alensis, Abdulhalim Jallad, Co-Founder of Oryx Space, and Stan Rudenko, CEO of Aspire Space Technology.