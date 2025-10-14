Dubai Safari Park, the emirate’s leading wildlife and conservation destination, officially concluded its sixth and most successful season to date on 1 June. The park, which is now closed for its annual summer break, announced a series of milestones achieved over the past eight months, spanning immersive educational experiences, high-impact conservation efforts and record-breaking attendance, captivating hundreds of thousands of visitors and marking its most successful season yet. The sixth season witnessed the park’s highestever visitation with 16% year-on-year growth. From sold-out weekends to record turnouts during national and regional holidays, Dubai Safari Park saw continuous demand for its experiences, with over 52,700 safari tours conducted. Hundreds of thousands of nature lovers, conservation advocates, residents, and tourists of all ages chose to spend their leisure, and many of their most memorable moments, immersed in wildlife. The Eid Al Etihad break alone attracted over 43,000 visitors in just a four-day weekend, setting a new park record. Seasonal activations, including a mix of newly introduced experiences and returning visitor favourites such as Wild Fiesta, Wild in the Night, and Iftar in the Wild, also saw strong engagement. The region's only Night Safari, launched in Season 6, attracted 17,000 visitors in one month only, with guests eager to experience the magic of nocturnal wildlife. The newly introduced live presentation, ‘Echoes of the Wild’ was a standout success, drawing over 80,000 attendees and adding to the park’s immersive offerings. Additionally, the deepening bond between the community and nature was powerfully reflected in the Baby Rhino Naming Campaign, one of the park’s most engaging initiatives to date, offering a true glimpse into the spirit of the season. More than 13,000 people took part in naming ‘Onyx’, the park’s newest rhino calf and a powerful symbol of hope for a vulnerable species across the world. Beyond choosing a name, the initiative showcased how conservation efforts and awareness can inspire a tangible and heartfelt movement within the community, bringing everyone together around a cause. This season, Dubai Safari Park made a significant impact on the educational front as well, under the theme ‘Conservation of the Planet’. Reinforcing its position as the go-to destination for school outings and environmental learning, the park welcomed nearly 45,000 students throughout the season. A series of edutainment initiatives brought the theme to life from themed awareness days to hands-on conservation activities, all designed to inspire the next generation of wildlife advocates. Under this same theme, the park launched a school competition that saw 560 students from 22 schools present innovative ideas to protect wildlife and the environment, further deepening student engagement through creativity and collaboration. Breakthroughs in animal care, conservation, and contributions to global wildlife preservation also made this season an exceptional one. The park welcomed 162 new animal births and hatchings, including 17 newborns classified as critically endangered. Among these arrivals were rare species such as white rhinos, moon bears, and Addax, all bred under carefully monitored, ethically guided programmes aligned with EAZA standards. Reinforcing its role as a hub for wildlife science and pioneer in research and scientific contribution, Dubai Safari Park published four research papers in the past year, covering areas such as preventive medications, rabies vaccination efficacy in African wild dogs, stress-reduction in big cats through enrichment, and surveillance of foot-and-mouth disease. These studies demonstrated Dubai Safari Park’s expertise in merging welfare, research, and global collaboration. Muna Alhajeri, Director of Dubai Safari Park said: "Season 6 marked a transformative chapter for us, not just in numbers, but in impact. We brought new life into the world, shared knowledge, inspired younger generations, contributed to science, and created meaningful experiences for all ages. We’re incredibly proud to be a destination where residents, tourists, and families come together to connect with nature and support real conservation efforts by simply being there. While we’re thrilled to see 16% growth in visitation and are celebrating every milestone we’ve achieved, we know this is just the beginning and the best is yet to come. We can’t wait to welcome you back in the new season and show you what we’ve been working on.” Dubai Safari Park will reopen on 14 October 2025 for its seventh season, promising refreshed experiences and new attractions, all while staying true to its core mission: to protect wildlife, inspire visitors, and create memories that matter.