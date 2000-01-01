The Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) has announced the commencement of handing over of residential units built under the Al Khawaneej 1050 Villas Project. The move aligns with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, aimed at enhancing the community ethos and providing dignified living conditions for UAE citizens within sustainable and modern residential developments. The project is part of the Establishment’s efforts to deliver high-quality, sustainable housing, with designs that reflect a modern interpretation of local architecture while meeting the evolving needs of Emirati families. His Excellency Mohammad Hassan AlShehhi, Acting Chief Executive Officer, MBRHE, said that the start of the handover process marks a strategic milestone in realising the Establishment’s vision to build integrated residential communities that elevate quality of life and reinforce family stability in the emirate of Dubai. “This achievement is a tangible reflection of the leadership’s vision to provide housing environments that are worthy of Emirati citizens. It is driven by advanced urban planning solutions and a fully digital experience that elevates efficiency and comfort. The Establishment has taken a proactive approach from planning to execution, allocation, and finally, handover — all facilitated through a smart digital system that eliminates the need for paper-based processes,” His Excellency said. He added: “We have successfully transformed the housing handover experience into a seamless, transparent, and secure digital journey — highlighting the evolution of government service delivery and reinforcing public confidence in the housing system. Sustainability, in our view, encompasses not only construction but also the streamlining of processes and the pursuit of governance excellence.” Accent on innovation HE AlShehhi reaffirmed the Establishment’s commitment to the highest standards and emphasised that future projects would feature increased innovation and flexibility, aligned with Dubai’s vision for smart, sustainable urban development. MBRHE has invited beneficiaries of the Al Khawaneej 1050 Villas Project to complete any formalities required as part of the handover process via the digital platform. Technical support teams will be at hand to assist beneficiaries via official communication channels all the way through. The Al Khawaneej 1050 Villas Project is one of the flagship housing initiatives of the MBRHEdelivered within a comprehensive vision that supports the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and establishes a sustainable Emirati housing model that promotes community cohesion and elevates the overall standard of living.